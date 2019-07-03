“Midway Bravery,” the life story of a Montana Army Air Force pilot who became a surprise hero of the Battle of Midway in World War II, is now in print, local author Dennis Gaub has announced.
Bozeman and surrounding towns will host an assortment of events for the Fourth of July, from ice cream at the Museum of the Rockies to fireworks at the fairgrounds.
HELENA — A state district court judge has concluded that Montana’s Republican-controlled utility commission violated the due process rights of a solar energy company, writing that newspaper guest columns published by commissioners as a rate case was pending constitute evidence of bias.
Despite the pivotal role Nelson Story’s played in the history of Bozeman and southwest Montana, it took almost 100 years after his death for a full-length autobiography to be written about him.
Earlier this month, mere days before Manhattan High School student Kolter Stevenson was scheduled to depart for summer study in Moldova, a political crisis erupted at the highest levels of the eastern European country’s government.
A man who stopped his vehicle on Interstate 90 just east of Three Forks late Sunday night was booked into the Gallatin County Detention Center and charged with his first offense of driving under the influence of alcohol.
The Belgrade School Board will hold a special meeting tomorrow morning, June 28, to approve the architectural contract for design of the new elementary school and to establish the method by which it will select a contractor for the school’s construction.
The Three Forks City Council picked a new mayor after Stephen Hamilton resigned to focus on his teaching career.
The pitching staff’s inability to consistently find the strike zone cost Belgrade a victory on Saturday, and then the team struggled with it again Sunday in their home finale.
The Gallatin Valley Outlaws wrapped up a tough month of travel Sunday in Cody, Wyo.
Rosters for the 6th Annual Veterans Memorial Softball Classic were announced Saturday and four members of Belgrade’s state championship team were among the selections.
Note: Dan Chesnet, sports editor of the Belgrade News, competed in the Jim Bridger Trail Run on Saturday. Here is his description of the 10-mile race.
The 13-game win streak was halted Sunday, but it was still a very successful weekend for the Gallatin Valley Outlaws at the Big Stick Tournament in Rapid City, S.D.
Thanks to a very efficient effort on the mound by Marcos Verdeja, Belgrade managed to earn a split Saturday afternoon to cap a four-game series at Medina Field.
The Gallatin Valley Outlaws continued their hot play over the weekend by winning the Harold Gjerde Memorial Tournament in Lewistown.
Johnny Graham didn’t mince words. Belgrade’s coach was disappointed in the effort put forth by his team Saturday at Medina Field.
There are obvious differences between New England and Montana, but a recent trip brought to light some similarities as well.
An inflammatory statement by an Oregon state senator has encouraged a militia organization to insert itself in a situation where they are neither needed nor wanted. This is of importance to Montanans because a similar militia activity in Oregon in 2016 elicited the sympathies of at least one…
As the summer grows on, the gardener may begin to suspect that her (or his) playground may never achieve that “perfect look”. I have decided that Mother Nature never intended her world to be perfect so that the gardener will always have something to do in her (or his) free time.
Barbara Lee Wise, long time resident of Belgrade Montana and most recently in Townsend Montana, died on Saturday, June 1, 2019 after a short illness.
George Grant Ballantyne passed away June 2, 2019, at the age of 75.
BALLANTYNE — Grant Ballantyne, 75, of Manhattan passed away June 2. Interment at Meadow View Cemetery Sat, June 8, at 10 a.m. with Memorial services at Manhattan Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m.