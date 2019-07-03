Latest News

Manhattan student tackles languages, cultures
Manhattan student tackles languages, cultures

Earlier this month, mere days before Manhattan High School student Kolter Stevenson was scheduled to depart for summer study in Moldova, a political crisis erupted at the highest levels of the eastern European country’s government.

A man who stopped his vehicle on Interstate 90 just east of Three Forks late Sunday night was booked into the Gallatin County Detention Center and charged with his first offense of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Belgrade School Board will hold a special meeting tomorrow morning, June 28, to approve the architectural contract for design of the new elementary school and to establish the method by which it will select a contractor for the school’s construction.

Belgrade sweeps Braves in home finale

  • Dan Chesnet, Sports Editor
  • Updated

The pitching staff’s inability to consistently find the strike zone cost Belgrade a victory on Saturday, and then the team struggled with it again Sunday in their home finale.

Win streak halted at 13 for Outlaws

  • Dan Chesnet, Sports Editor

The 13-game win streak was halted Sunday, but it was still a very successful weekend for the Gallatin Valley Outlaws at the Big Stick Tournament in Rapid City, S.D.

Outlaws win tournament in Lewistown

  • Dan Chesnet, Sports Editor

The Gallatin Valley Outlaws continued their hot play over the weekend by winning the Harold Gjerde Memorial Tournament in Lewistown.

Different places have similar stories

  • Michael Tucker, editor

There are obvious differences between New England and Montana, but a recent trip brought to light some similarities as well.

  • Jim Elliott

An inflammatory statement by an Oregon state senator has encouraged a militia organization to insert itself in a situation where they are neither needed nor wanted. This is of importance to Montanans because a similar militia activity in Oregon in 2016 elicited the sympathies of at least one…

Embracing the Imperfect

  • Nancy Riebe

As the summer grows on, the gardener may begin to suspect that her (or his) playground may never achieve that “perfect look”. I have decided that Mother Nature never intended her world to be perfect so that the gardener will always have something to do in her (or his) free time.

Barbara Lee Wise

Barbara Lee Wise, long time resident of Belgrade Montana and most recently in Townsend Montana, died on Saturday, June 1, 2019 after a short illness. 

BALLANTYNE — Grant Ballantyne, 75, of Manhattan passed away June 2. Interment at Meadow View Cemetery Sat, June 8, at 10 a.m. with Memorial services at Manhattan Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m.