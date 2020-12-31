Officials working to enable sensible development and supporting infrastructure in rapidly growing Belgrade adopted some official plans and continued to work on others in 2020.
Shortly after the first of the year, Gallatin County and the city of Belgrade passed the city’s Growth Policy and Parks and Recreation Plan, documents designed to guide efforts to revitalize downtown, revise zoning codes, and extend zoning to areas bordering the city. City Planner Jason Karp said then that the city would use the two documents to guide efforts to revitalize downtown, revise zoning codes and extend zoning to areas bordering the city. Progress on a Downtown Plan and updated zoning code have been ongoing through 2020.
Gravel Pit denied
The passage of the Growth Policy ended up being particularly significant six months later, when Riverside Contracting sought a permit from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to mine gravel and open an asphalt plant just north of the city limits on Weaver Road near Collins Road. The proposed site for the operation was adjacent to existing residences and just a few hundred yards from the new elementary school being constructed on Bolinger Road.
After a public hearing that drew more than 100 citizens, most of them outraged by the proposal, the Belgrade City Council voted to approve interim residential zoning in the area. The action was permitted by law because the proposed project site lay within the city’s unincorporated planning area and was identified in the Growth Policy as an area for future residential development.
“What happened tonight was consistent with the vision for the future of Belgrade outlined in the city’s Growth Policy,” said Ted Barkley, Belgrade’s city manager, minutes after the council’s vote on July 8.
In November, the City Council finished what it started by annexing 139 acres of land in the same area, including that on which it imposed the interim zoning four months earlier. The council permanently passed residential zoning for the parcel in conjunction with the annexation.
Area plans advance
Belgrade officials also worked on additional plans and with other area agencies in 2020. In August, the cities of Belgrade and Bozeman, as well as Gallatin County, passed the Triangle Community Plan designed to coordinate development in the “triangle” area bordered roughly by Belgrade and Interstate 90 on the north, the Gallatin River on the west, Four Corners/Blackwood Road on the south, and Davis Lane/South 19th Avenue in Bozeman on the east. And in late summer, the county and Gallatin Valley Land Trust launched a project to create a “Triangle Trail Plan” for the same area to ensure that trail development will occur in a coordinated rather than piecemeal fashion.