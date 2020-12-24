In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Wildlife managers are offering an up to $2,000 reward for information about the illegal killing of a grizzly bear in central Wyoming. Grizzlies in the Yellowstone region are federally protected as a threatened species. Illegally killing one is punishable by up to six months in prison and a $25,000 fine.