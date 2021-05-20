• Leslie Carroll, Ph.D., MPH, is the director of the Center for Community Health at the Tulsa-City County Health Department. She previously served as the department’s resource development coordinator, where she started the nonprofit arm of the health department leveraging resources and was awarded over $5 million in grants within five years. Carroll also led her organization’s Community Health Improvement Plan and co-led the Accreditation Committee. In the academic setting, she was the sponsored projects coordinator for NIH-funded Tribal Health and Resilience in Vulnerable Environment study at the University of Oklahoma. This study assessed the food and physical activity environments in two tribal nations. Prior to then, she was the senior project manager at the University of Tulsa, where she led a site for NIH-funded Infant Development Environment and Lifestyle study. This longitudinal study examined the developmental and cognitive effects of methamphetamine exposure in utero. Carroll has over 11 years of experience in research and eight years in community organizing. Academically, she earned her bachelor of science in psychology at Texas Christian University and her master’s and doctoral degrees in public health and health promotion sciences at the University of Oklahoma.
• Lori Christenson, MPH, RS is currently the director of Environmental Health Services at Gallatin City-County Health Department in Bozeman. Christenson has over 12 years’ experience in public health, seven of them at GCCHD. She has extensive experience in program and prevention management, community leadership and engagement, and emergency preparedness. Prior to joining the Health Department, she worked to address social determinants of health as manager of the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, helping to expand and strengthen programs to address hunger among seniors, children, and others in need. Christenson has successfully led quality improvement projects and performance management activities that have resulted in significant process and programmatic improvements. She has extensive experience in community enhancement through development and facilitation of community coalitions. She has managed grants and designed and implemented outreach and mass media campaigns for cancer and tobacco prevention. Christenson has taken on leadership roles in the COVID-19 pandemic response, using her skills to serve as the public information officer at the start of the pandemic. She managed reopening efforts during the pandemic and is currently serving as planning section chief for the Gallatin County COVID-19 response. She earned her master’s degree in public health through New Mexico State University in Las Cruces and a bachelor of science in resource conservation through University of Montana. She is also a state of Montana registered sanitarian.
• Junie Delizo, MD, MPH, is currently in a contracted position as the Epidemiology Team Unit lead at the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. Delizo has over 17 years of experience, having been the director of Emergency Preparedness/Public Health in a full-service, nationally accredited county health department near New York City, and extensive experience in epidemiology, public health preparedness, disease outbreak, crisis management and program administration, including fiscal and personnel management. He also has experience in strategic planning, continuous quality improvement and community health assessment. He holds a master’s degree in public health from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, Md., a doctorate of medicine through Saint Louis University College of Medicine, and he was a practicing physician in the Phillippines.