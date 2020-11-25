Take a step back in time as we look at how Blackfoot celebrated one Thanksgiving more than 100 years ago ...
According to the Idaho News, Publisher Norman Jones reported, “Thanksgiving Day was more-generally observed in Blackfoot than ever known before on any previous day.”
Governor Shoup issued a proclamation, and according to Mr. Jones, it was an elegant document of the kind. “It is practical, enumerating many of the blessing vouchsafed to us; It is chaste and elegant in its diction and is free from verbiage and high sounding platitude that spoils the proclamations of so many chief executives the fact is: it is par excellence.”
Divine services were held at the Methodist Church at 11 o’clock and the Thanksgiving Proclamation was read by Miss Hubbell. Reading of the scripture and prayer was by the Reverend Stull and the sermon by the Reverend Lyons. In the evening, a pumpkin pie social was given at the Baptist Church. Mr. Jones expressed his vies by reporting, “For its literary feasting and social enjoyment, must be credited as one of the best ever witnessed in our hospitable and social town.”
A social dance was given at the Opera House the evening of Thanksgiving, which was a delightful winding up of the day so joyously and pleasantly spent by all in Blackfoot.
Sometimes we feel Christmas comes a little too early, but in the paper was an ad that a fine, new assortment of “holiday goods” for Christmas had arrived at the Pioneer Drug Store and this was one week prior to Thanksgiving!
Monday evening prior to Thanksgiving, a dance was held at the Opera House and enjoyed by all present. Bill Dineen prompted the Markers band to furnish the music.
The Idaho House prepared five Thanksgiving meals: Breakfast to guests, dinner at noon to guests; dinner at 2:30 to teachers and invited guests; supper for guests and at 12 (midnight) supper to those attending the social dance at the Opera House.
Blackfoot had been full of school teachers all week attending the institute and examinations. Twenty-two applicants for teachers’ certificates were examined on November 29.
The following is a report of the Teachers’ Institute:
“The Teachers’ Institute for Bingham County, under the direction and supervision of Professor Gagon, County Superintendent of Schools, has been in session in Blackfoot all week.
Thirty-five teachers were in attendance. Regular classes in all the branches taught in the schools of the county were organized and much practical and profitable work done.”
Mr. Jones’ report of the Thanksgiving week continues as follows:
“Wednesday evening (prior to Thanksgiving) ‘Ye Old Fashioned Spelling B,’ was held at the courthouse in a courtroom and 42 contestants stood up for the eleven prizes valued at $33. A large crowd of citizens, ladies and gentlemen, assembled to witness the contest and many an old time back in the crow tested his or her spelling qualities on the quiet and sometimes louder than intended, as words were called for the contestants. Mr. Bell, teacher, won the first prize a handsome mantle clock. Jim Stevens, a pupil in Blackfoot school, second prize, a handsome pair of vases. Mrs. Dr. Givens, third, a tourists’ grip. Rev. Stull, fourth, plush album. Mr. Burrell, fifth, silk handkerchief, Miss Hubbell, sixth, plush case, Mr. Hadly, seventh, a book, Mr. Millsaps, eighth, a pair of skates. Miss Jenks, ninth, a pair of vases. Rev. Lyons, tenth, a bottle of cologne, and Miss Wright, eleventh, a child’s primer.
Thanksgiving Day, the teachers were banqueted at the Idaho House by “some of the boys,” the unknown who takes such a lively interest in schools and school teachers. The News was kindly remembered and the invitation accepted, but lack of space prevents a lengthy report of the feast. Professor Burrell has been assiduous in his attentions to the visiting teachers and has done much both in the school room and out, to make the Institute a success and the visit of the teachers a pleasant one in Blackfoot. Today, Saturday, Professor Gagon will hold his regular quarterly examination of teachers.
Other new happenings included: Mrs. Emma Just was appointed postmistress at the Presto Office in Bingham County. The brick work had been completed at the new asylum. James Piercly sold his ranch east of Blackfoot to Portland parties for $4,500. D.H. Biethan opened a new furniture and hardware store at Eagle Rock. Attorney Reeves sold his residence in the eastern part of town to D.D. Wright and has commenced the erection of a brick residence on the old Mester lots opposite Mr. Rowles.
Passenger Train #2 going east was quarantined at Montpelier due to small pox aboard.
Epidemic of scarlet fever. The Fort Hall Indian School was sorely afflicted with an epidemic of scarlet fever. November 22, 1890 there were 42 cases under treatment, but no deaths had been reported.
In the absence of Dr. Miller, the agency physician, Dr. Behle of Blackfoot was called to attend them. It was hoped under his skillful treatment, the death rate would be small. Supt. Williams was taking every precaution to prevent the spreading of the disease and said there was no cause for alarm in Blackfoot or among the older Indians on the reservation. A week later, November 29, two children had died and there were 47 cases.”