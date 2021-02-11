Between work, children and household chores, it can sometimes be difficult to find time for each other. When did you last spend a romantic night away from home? Too long ago to remember, if you’re like most couples. This Valentine’s Day, why not break out of your daily routine by planning a romantic getaway?
On these cold winter days, wouldn’t it be wonderful to stay in a cozy inn, a comfortable hotel, a country cottage or a bed and breakfast? The first thing to do, of course, is find a place that suits you both. Tired of your tiny bathroom? Rent a room with a huge whirlpool bath and relax together in complete privacy. Your better half dreams of spending an evening lazing in front of a crackling fire? Choose somewhere that has a fireplace where you can bask in the warmth of the flames and your love for each other.
After a good night’s sleep (and who knows what else!), visit nearby attractions—art galleries, museums, restaurants, craft shops or microbreweries. Or, if you’re both in the mood, why not spend the day in the great outdoors, skating, cross-country skiing or just going for a walk in the crisp air. It’s a great way to make the most of winter. During your stay, walk hand in hand and take lots of photos of yourselves. Enjoy the pleasure of being together without stress, without a schedule and without distractions.
Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to splurge. Relax with an excellent bottle of wine, and eat at a five-star restaurant or get a professional massage—90 minutes, minimum!