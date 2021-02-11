Three Forks annual Americanism Program will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 16, but for the first time this year the event will move outside.
Organizer Matt Bugland said the evening celebration is not about politics but rather coming together to celebrate our freedoms and heritage when our country and community need it most.
Festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. with the national anthem played at Veterans Park. The event will include recognition of this year’s winners of the VFW’s Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen auditory and written essay competition.
The program historically has been sponsored each year by the American Legion and VFW with participation of the Masons and Boy Scouts. Bugland said “the voices of youth” were incorporated into the program about five years ago in order to “let that younger generation speak.”
In past years, the Americanism Program has been held indoors at the Methodist Church, but organizers decided to hold it outdoors this year because of the pandemic.
The program is expected to last about an hour, with the closing ceremony at the Christian Center at 7 p.m.