Mr. Leo LaGrande of S, B & L LaGrande Ranches in Williams, Calif., is pleased to announce the engagement of his daughter, Lauren LaGrande, to Cadis William Chase of Belgrade, Mont., son of Dr. Steven and Harriet Chase.
Ms. LaGrande received her bachelor of science degree in agricultural sciences from Oregon State University with magna cum laude honors. She earned her master of science degree in agricultural communications at Texas Tech University. She is an instructor, researcher, and curriculum developer in agricultural communications at Oregon State University.
Mr. Chase earned his bachelor of science degree in interdisciplinary studies from Western Oregon University with Magna Cum Laude honors. He is currently a second-year student at Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Lauren is the granddaughter of the late Hedy and Vic LaGrande and Ann and Bud Williams.
Cadis is the grandson of Allen and Jessica Chase, Terry Smith and the late Mary Reid Smith.
The couple is planning a June 2021 wedding in Bozeman, Mont.