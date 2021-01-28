BOZEMAN — An annual 29-hour fundraising event that aims to build support and awareness for a wide range of Montana State University programs, causes and groups will run from noon Thursday, Feb. 11, through 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
Known as MSU Giving Day, the second annual event aims to raise funds for nearly 60 projects at MSU. MSU Giving Day organizers are hoping at least 2,000 donors will participate. The theme of the event is “Onward.”
“Despite unprecedented disruption brought on by the coronavirus, we remain focused on MSU’s land-grant mission to integrate education, create knowledge and art and provide service to communities,” said Samantha Brandon, associate director of the annual fund at the MSU Alumni Foundation. “It is part of our legacy to blaze new trails, explore new vistas, and transform lives and communities. Opportunities like MSU Giving Day 2021 provide a map to our future.”
Brandon said numerous student groups and academic units are seeking support for scholarships, research, internships, travel, competition, equipment, public partnerships and more. Among them are the African Student Association, Bounty of the Bridgers MSU Food Pantry, Gallatin College MSU, MSU Hilleman Scholars Program, ASMSU Outdoor Recreation Program, the Veteran Support Center, the MSU All Staff Council, Students Against Sexual Assault, the Office of Sustainability, and Towne’s Harvest Garden.
People are invited to participate by making a gift during the event at givingday.montana.edu. On the site, donors may view a list of groups and projects seeking funds and choose a specific group or groups to receive their gift. The website will also provide up-to-the-minute progress, descriptions of all the projects in need of support, social media tracking, acknowledgment of donors and announcements of challenges and gift matches. Special challenges and gift matching opportunities announced throughout the 29-hour event will allow donors to magnify the impact of their gifts. The minimum gift amount is $10.
Brandon said Giving Day provides fundraising support to organizations on campus that might not ordinarily receive it.
“Giving Day is an opportunity for the MSU Alumni Foundation to offer fundraising support to students, departments and initiatives on campus that need a relatively small level of philanthropic support,” Brandon said. “Giving Day participants’ generosity can have a huge impact on these campus efforts.”
To learn more about MSU Giving Day, go to the MSU Alumni Foundation website at msuaf.org/givingday.
Questions may be directed to Brandon at (406) 994-6422 or samantha.brandon@msuaf.org. E-mails may also be sent to givingday@msuaf.org.