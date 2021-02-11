Did you know that certain foods and ingredients stimulate the production of hormones that can boost your libido? On Valentine’s Day, you and your partner might be more inclined to exchange kisses and cuddles after eating some—or all—of the following items.
Cocoa. The aphrodisiac powers of chocolate’s main ingredient have been known for millennia. Add a touch of cocoa to a sauce accompanying a savory meat, such as lamb, or go wild with a decadent dessert. Think chocolate fondue, cake or a decadent mousse.
Asparagus. This delicious green vegetable stimulates testosterone production, a hormone associated with desire. Be sure to cook the spears until they are tender but still al dente. Eat them with your fingers, while gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes.
Herbs and spices. Some herbs and spices have powerful aphrodisiac properties, as they stimulate blood circulation. Incorporate saffron, cloves, thyme, savory, cinnamon and cayenne pepper into your Valentine’s Day menu and see the results for yourself. Are things beginning to warm up?
Oysters. These mollusks are rich in zinc and also help to boost testosterone production. What’s more, some women report feeling more aroused after eating oysters. If you don’t like the taste, or the cost, of oysters, most other seafood will have a similar effect.
Have a great evening, all you lovers out there!