??? Apr 28, 2021 Apr 28, 2021 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Martin Kimm, his son Taylor and their partner Brett Heidema raise certified seed potatoes with their home base farm located near Manhattan. COURTESY THE PRAIRIE STAR Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save placeholder Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you COVID-19 Updates Trending This Week Belgrade School Board candidate: Tasha Bell, 37 Belgrade School Board candidate: Frank 'Tom' Stock, 51 Cops & Courts: Manhattan cops catch road rage suspect a week after incident Belgrade School Board candidate: Mary Ellen (Miller) Fitzgerald Cops & Courts: Unlicensed drivers end up in jail Latest E-Edition Belgrade News Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.