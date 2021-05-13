A Belgrade-area man who made the news April 15 for allegedly wandering his neighborhood in body armor while threatening his neighbors with a rifle, had his case kicked up to District Court.
On April 29, John Skipper’s case was transferred from Justice Court to 18th Judicial District Court of Judge Rienne McElyea, where he is scheduled for an initial hearing June 6. At the time he was arrested for felony assault with a rifle and held without bond.
According to court documents, the 4 p.m. incident on the 5600 block of Foster Lane started when Skipper became irritated with a neighbor who confronted him after he backed over another neighbor’s mailbox.
There was some initial confusion over Skipper’s address. He has a Belgrade ZIP code, but lives outside the Belgrade city limits, some two miles south of the Springhill Church just east of the Saddleback, in an area old-time residents refer to as the Decker District.
County dispatch had received numerous calls concerning Skipper, who was seen driving a dark SUV and backing into his neighbor’s mailbox.
The first neighbor is reported to have stopped her car to confront Skipper over the mailbox, but his response was to “yell curse words at her in return” and then reach toward a rifle case in his car.
She reported that as she drove away, she saw him in her rear view mirror, raising the rifle and pointing it at her.
The neighborhood was put under a shelter-in-place order for a few hours.
The first neighbor then warned approaching neighbors to steer clear of the area because of Skipper and his gun.
The report states that Skipper told another neighbor he just had the gun on his shoulder.
He was arrested April 15 for felony assault with a rifle.
He was then released on his own recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the first neighbor.
He originally had a April 30 court date on whether or not his case would be transferred to district court. According to court paperwork, it was transferred April 29.