Ground officially will be broken today on Three Forks School’s expansion and renovation, and Superintendent Jeff Elliott said excavation is likely to start on the project as early as next week.
The three-phase, $25 million project includes an addition of a new high school, a new gym/flex space, and eight elementary school classrooms; renovation of the old high school; and a complete overhaul of the outdated mechanical/electrical/and plumbing systems.
Three Forks students in grades K-12 attend school under the same roof.
The project contractor is Langlas and Associates, a firm with considerable school construction experience. Langlas has developed a schedule and plan to minimize disruption for staff and students as much as possible.
“We can put up with it for two years,” Elliott said.
Detailed project planning has been ongoing for the past year, after voters by a wide margin approved elementary and high school bond issues for $15 million and $10 million respectively in May 2020. The price of building materials has increased significantly since then, so the district was prepared with some alternatives in case construction bids came in higher than originally expected, Elliott said. However, the bids came in about $1 million lower than expected, so the original plans remain in place.
“We were so excited when the bid openings came in,” Elliott said this week.
He said the first phase addition to the school, along with an extensive renovation of the cafeteria, is expected to be ready for occupancy in the fall of 2022. Renovation of the old high school and the mechanical/electrical/plumbing updates will be done after the new addition opens.