Country music star Kenny Chesney again postponed his first trip to the Treasure State in 20 years, this time until 2022 due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chesney’s performance at Montana State University’s Bobcat Stadium as part of his Chillaxification tour was rescheduled this past year from July 5, 2020, to July 3, 2021, due to coronavirus safety concerns.
The artist this week announced his plans to postpone his 2021 stadium tour until 2022, citing concerns about audience size restrictions and navigating different local health guidelines across the country.
“As much (as) I hate postponing further, I would hate telling people who waited we won’t be able to let them come due to capacity restrictions. That’s just not fair,” Chesney said in a press release.
The original tour was scheduled to include bands Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead with shows in 18 locations. While shows at the 18 venues, including Bobcat Stadium, will be rescheduled, the lineup is likely to change.
The details of the 2022 tour are still being finalized and information on the dates, new line-up, new tour name and new music will be released soon, according to a press release.
Ticketholders will have the same seats for the rescheduled show date, but anyone unable to attend a rescheduled show may request a refund at the original point of purchase.
MSU’s ticket office will limit the window to request a refund to 30 days after the new show information is announced. Ticketholders can request a refund by emailing the Bobcat Ticket Office with their name and account number or seat location, or by calling the office at (406) 994-2287, according to MSU’s ticket office.
Refunds from the university will be issued for the ticket price and convenience fees to a credit card used to make the original purchase. People who bought tickets from a resale platform have to seek a refund from that company.
“We have waited for so long, I can’t play knowing I would disappoint a portion of No Shoes Nation who wouldn’t be able to get into the stadiums and the amphitheaters,” Chesney’s statement said.
Chesney is not the only performer to reschedule an MSU visit to 2022.
Trevor Noah, comedian and host of the Daily Show, announced in February that his stop at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse was rescheduled for April 29, 2022. Previously purchased tickets are still valid for the new date and ticketholders had until March 2 to request a refund.