If you had $136 million, you might have been able to own the Climbing Arrow Ranch, one of the largest private, undeveloped ranches in the West.
Just 20 miles west of Belgrade, the ranch sold May 10 just days after it was listed and after a rather spirited bidding war.
It is under contract to an unnamed American buyer, at close to its asking price, said Mike Swan of Swan Land Company.
“Since our public release of the listing of the Climbing Arrow Ranch, we have received an extraordinary response from the market, with multiple parties stepping immediately,” said Swan in a prepared statement.
“We confirm that the sellers are engaged with a prospective buyer who is currently conducting their inspections of the ranch.”
The Climbing Arrow was featured in the 1992 Robert Redford movie “A River Runs Through It.”
Swan’s spokeswoman said the closing should be sometime this summer.
The ranch is at the north end of the Bridger Range.
According to Swan, the sale is set to be the most expensive property ever sold in Montana.
Swan was also the listing agent for the $132 million sale of the Broken O Ranch near Augusta in 2012.
The 79,582 acre ranch includes 73,000 deeded acres, and is home to a 2,000 head herd of commercial Black Angus cattle. Famed for its 1,500head elk herd and blue ribbon trout streams, it also includes 17 miles of Sixteenmile Creek.
The ranch, also known as CA Ranch, was the setting for some of the scenes in the 1992 movie “A River Runs Through It,” and consists of five units totaling approximately 79,483 acres spanning four counties, including a commercial cattle and hay operation and hunting and fishing opportunities.
The trestle bridge leading into Eagle’s Nest tunnel served as a location in the 1992 film starring Brad Pitt. The Blackfoot River is portrayed by the Yellowstone, Gallatin and Boulder Rivers in the film, which are all within 30 to 60 minutes of the ranch.
The property borders Ted Turner’s Flying-D Ranch and Bar None Ranches about 30 miles outside Bozeman.
The ranch was created in 1905 and purchased by Buck and Marcia Anderson in 1959. The grandson of Frank B. Anderson, president of the Bank of California, Buck brought his family to the ranch and expanded its holdings over 30 years.
Spread across Gallatin, Broadwater, Madison and Meagher counties, the property is organized into five ranch units: Francis, Valley, Hudson, Island and Logan.
The property contains about five miles of frontage along the Madison River, and more than 17 miles of the North Fork and Middle Fork of Sixteenmile Creek (a tributary to the Missouri River).
The ranch is home to several employee residences, guest homes and an owner’s home as well as the historic Francis Barn, corrals, workshops, mechanic shops, horse corrals, sheds and horse barns, calving facilities and shipping corrals.