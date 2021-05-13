After-work shoppers at Albertsons in Belgrade were treated to an unexpected pick-me-up recently when 65 talented string players wended their way into the produce section while performing a skillful rendition of “Demons” by Imagine Dragons.
The flash mob was the brainchild of Belgrade Middle School orchestra instructor Cindy Stone, who wanted to provide a “very low-stress activity” for her hard-working students and showcase their abilities at the same time.
“It was our way of spreading a little joy back to the community,” she said. “This is not the last you will be hearing from Belgrade’s orchestra.”
In fact, beginning in the fall, Belgrade High School will launch a new orchestra program for students who wish to continue their musical pursuits past the middle school level.
“I’m so excited about it, and our students are excited about it,” BHS Principal Shanna Smith said this week. “I’m proud of the diversity we’re able to offer at BHS so we can find a niche for each kid.”
To Smith’s point, Stone said the opportunity to play a string instrument reaches many students on a profound level.
“Once kids start, they learn they love it,” Stone said. “Orchestra is why some kids come to school – it speaks to them on a fundamental level.”
Stone said only a handful of kids elected to sign up for orchestra when it was first introduced at the middle school for the 2019-20 school year. Since then, participation has increased “from eight to 10 to over 100 kids in two years.
“I think that orchestra has been something that has been missing in Belgrade for a long time,” she said.
Though Smith said the number of students registered for orchestra next year at BHS is “a little bit low,” that is to be expected of a brand-new program. She said she expects the interest to grow as it has at the middle school.
The Albertsons flash mob was comprised mostly of first-year players, Stone added, but a handful were older, more advanced players who also have broken off to form “Montana’s first rock orchestra,” which practices before school or during lunch.
The rock orchestra has benefited from the community’s support. One of the electric instruments used by the group was purchased with grant funds, but the others were acquired thanks to generous donors, Stone added.
The new BHS class also will be taught by Stone, which Smith said “makes it even more exciting” because of the interest she has fostered among the younger kids.
For her part, Stone says she is looking forward to helping student musicians further develop their skills and learn to express themselves through music of every genre.
“Students have a huge opportunity to find their own voice,” she said. “It’s a fun activity to play music and express yourself.”