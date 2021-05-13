Starting this month, the Gallatin County Commission will forgive delinquent taxes incurred from 2010-2015 on county mobile homes, county Treasurer Jennifer Blossum told the Belgrade News this week.
Some 2,795 tax bills just went out to county mobile home owners, she said. The commission also agreed to give mobile home owners two years to pay back delinquent taxes from 2016 to 2021, and agreed the county will take partial payments for that period until the tax bill is caught up.
That agreement says that monthly delinquent payments must amount to one-half of the total, or $25 a month, whichever is greater.
“The commission said, ‘we’re all in,’ “ Blossum said. “This is a way to support low-income housing.
“I’m proud of the county commission for doing this. It’s now formal policy.”
Some 100 trailer owners will benefit from the commission’s new policy, Blossum added. Those owners should shortly receive a letter from the county detailing the past-due tax forgiveness.
The state Department of Revenue sets the tax rates, but the county is the “bank” that collects taxes and the commission has the power to forgive certain taxes, Blossum said.
Mobile home owners are just now receiving their 2021 tax year new assessment figures, she said, and that has sent a wave of shock throughout the county.
“This year’s taxes are 46 percent above last year’s,” she said.
The 2019 state legislature codified changes in how mobile homes are taxed: If your trailer is more than 28 years old, AND worth less than $10,000, you pay no taxes. (That was MCA 15-6-241).
But this last year has been like no other.
The phenomenon of the rest of the world suddenly deciding to live in Bozeman or Montana or whatever is even affecting trailer parks, and “tax bills have gone up significantly,” Blossum added.
It has, in fact, turned the Legislature’s 2019 solution that went into effect in 2020 on its head and made it essentially void.
Blossum shared the new tax assessment figures with the Belgrade News. For instance, a mobile home in Belgrade’s Voegeles Court with a 2019 market value of $7,600 paid $80 in taxes.
The same home in 2020, after the tax overhaul, was worth $6,100 with no tax bill. This year, the exact same trailer was assessed at $26,400 with a tax bill of $260.
That trailer was exempted from general taxes until this year’s real estate feeding frenzy.
More than the average 46 percent tax hike for mobile homes, the increase in assessed value also means that now only 100 of the 300 trailers in the county that used to qualify for the Legislature’s 2020 tax exemption still do.
At this time the county commission has just agreed to forgive certain mobile home taxes.
“That’s all right now; then we’ll talk to the commission about other properties,” Blossom said.
“It was all her idea, and we’re all for it,” said county Commissioner Scott MacFarland. “She knew what position the mobile homeowners are in, and what we can do.”
Might the county commission offer the same tax forgiveness to regular homeowners?
“Probably not,” MacFarland said. “I’m not sure the law would allow it, Plus, this kind of relief is universally popular and doesn’t have much effect on the bottom line. We don’t have a lot of mechanism to address affordable living.”
Why doesn’t the county start its own mobile home park as a way to provide affordable housing?
“We’ve talked about it, about becoming a landlord, but state law doesn’t allow it. It’s going to take the big urban counties to say to the (legislature) ‘we need this.’ “
Blossum cautioned taxpayers to not ignore their new appraisal notices, which have started arriving in the mail.
“You only have 30 days to ask for a reappraisal. We tell people it can’t hurt to request a reappraisal. Mobile homes are now selling for $30,000 or $40,000, so entire neighborhoods are getting priced out.”
Going back to 2003, the county is owed $120,000 in back taxes/penalties, half of which is penalties, Blossum added.
“We had a delinquent tax collector, but he retired and it hasn’t been dealt with in a while,” Blossum explained.
She added that she plans to ask the commission also to forgive delinquent taxes associated with the Sunset Trailer Park, across from the old IGA on North Seventh and Tammarack in Bozeman.
“Many of those folks just moved, and we have no idea where they are,” she said.
In fact, many of these delinquencies going back almost 20 years are from people who died, or the trailer was destroyed.