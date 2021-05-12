After considering a thinly veiled threat from a Bozeman lawyer representing a local property owner, the Three Forks City Council on Tuesday voted to table action on proposed ordinances requiring water meters to be installed on individual residential dwelling units in multi-family buildings.
Ed Guza, an attorney representing Mickie Imberi, presented a letter to the council “to protest the Ordinances that are being presented in violation of Montana law.”
The letter cited Montana code governing public hearing and public notice requirements for municipalities “when imposing changes to the charges and classifications of municipal utilities imposed on its customers.”
During the public hearing, Guza said he believes the city has not completely complied with the code.
“In general, I would say that the process, once it’s followed and you have your hearing, the council is free to make its decision,” he said.
“If procedurally you move forward and it’s incorrect, you subject yourselves to claims because process has not been followed.”
Three Forks City Attorney Susan Swimley said she disagreed with Guza’s assertions.
“I do not agree with him that you are modifying rates or haven’t followed notice provisions,” she said. “On the other hand, it’s up to you if the council decides that you’d rather go back and re-notice it and take one issue off the table.”
The proposed ordinances would correct what city officials say is a currently unfair situation, in which multiple residences inside some multi-family buildings in the city are hooked up to only a single meter. In those cases, property owners are billed for residents’ total water and sewage usage but only one minimum usage fee of $83.75, regardless of the number of units inside the structure.
City Treasurer Kelly Smith told the Belgrade News last month that there are two nine-unit buildings in town that each have only one meter, and that some landlords have worked it to their advantage.
“We had a landlord who was taking off meters to pay only one minimum,” she said.
A handful of landlords testified during Tuesday’s hearing, reiterating many of the arguments they made during an April public hearing on the same issue.
Among their points are that the ordinance would adversely affect tenants who have low or fixed incomes, because their rents would be raised in order for landlords to recoup their costs. They also say the ordinance would not be applied fairly to multiple families living in a single house or to property owners who allow someone to live in a camper parked in their yards.
Those testifying also argued that the policy should be extended to commercial as well as residential properties, but commercial buildings are not included in the proposed ordinances.
In April, the council unanimously voted to pass the proposals on for second reading and a second public hearing. But this week, it voted to table the issue until notice of the proposals is added to every city utility bill and additional notices are published.