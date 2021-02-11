Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love but what if you haven’t had anyone in your life for years? You might be very happy to be single, but as Feb. 14 approaches you feel a little lump in your throat. You don’t want to admit it, but you kind of wish you could participate in this celebration of love, just like everyone else. To avoid feeling down on Valentine’s Day, you will have to be clever and well-prepared.
One strategy is to avoid all those places that will be crowded with couples on the 14th. Stock up in advance for everything you need for your meals that day. You might want to stay away from grocery stores on Valentine’s Day, or you’ll likely be confronted with all kinds of lovey couples shopping for their very own romantic dinners. Don’t go to a restaurant either, as that is where couples flock to celebrate their love. Instead, go to a bar or a pub or a place that is advertising a singles evening.
If possible, surround yourself with single friends and spend an evening out together. Or stay at home with a rented action movie or TV series on a DVD that you can watch from beginning to end. Just choose carefully what you watch: Don’t bother with movies like Dirty Dancing or Ghost or any other romantic movies. That would be sheer torture!
Go ahead and cook one of your favorite recipes that will keep you busy most of the evening, since there’s nothing like a little soul food for comfort.