BLACKFOOT -- Among all the craziness of the coronavirus and politics, we have the opportunity to enjoy the tradition and excitement of baseball. It is World Series time.
The Cannon boys have always enjoyed this time of year, holding World Series parties in the basement by the TV and sporting their favorite team’s logo on their shirt and hat.
The love of the game began when our boys were nine years old and living in anticipation of which local Little League team would draft them. They played on Blackfoot’s famous teams like Ancho Drug, Kesler’s Market, Kirkham Auto Parts, Nonpareil and, of course, the Blackfoot Broncos.
There was the Minor League, Major League, Pony League, and the American Legion team which comprised the entire county and on which players from opposing schools learned to be friends and teammates. There were coaches like Chavez, Moss, Sponenburg, Cannon, Leavitt, Goodworth, Gardner, and Pope just to name a few. The youth learned to win with enthusiasm, lose with grace, get along and to step out of themselves to be team players. Bingham County has always been a home for competitive sports where the same characteristics were developed and nurtured.
Yesterday, as I was nosing around at the Bingham County Archives, I found a collection of baseball photos among the 2,700 photos of historical value we have indexed at the facility. The baseball photos date from the early 1900s and includes names you, the reader, may recognize. Some photos were submitted without names and we welcome your input.