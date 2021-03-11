ABOVE: Townsend rancher and former Republican state legislator Kelly Flynn died last week after a four-year battle with cancer. RIGHT: Flynn wrote a book. Diamond City only existed from 1864-1879. It was literally mined away, first by hydraulic mining, then dredging. Flynn’s ranch encompasses some of what was once the town. Flynn told the Helena Independent Record in 2006 that his research unearthed “a staggering amount of information, perhaps 10,000 pages.” Flynn took 15 years to research and write this book..
Trending This Week
- Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.