Montana lawmakers are advancing a bill to create a 14-member COVID-19 Response Study Commission to review all statutes, administrative rules and other regulations that were temporarily suspended or revised. If the suspensions are deemed to have been beneficial, the commission will work up legislation to adopt them permanently. A new Montana law also loosened restrictions on telehealth services.
