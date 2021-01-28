Birds commonly seen in Gallatin County this time of year
1. Song Sparrow
The Song Sparrow (Melospiza melodia) is a common species in brush and hedges. Aretas A.
Saunders in 1911 reported that the greatest variety of bird species in Gallatin County could be found in riparian and swampy areas with thickets of willow and alder, and that is where he found what he called the Mountain Song Sparrow. He also found the species in lower mountain canyons and in cottonwoods. Although Song Sparrows are found here year-round, the species is migratory. In the late nineteenth century the United States lost an estimated 40% of the total bird population disappeared. That prompted the Audubon movement, state laws protecting birds, and the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 that still provides protection for this and other migratory species.
The image is Plate 25 of John J. Audubon’s Birds of America. Used by permission, the image is from https://www.audubon.org/birds-of-america/song-sparrow/