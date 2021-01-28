Working at 99.1 KCMM-FM is more than a job for the station’s founder and General Manager Mark Brashear.
Instead, Brashear said, it’s a calling and an opportunity to spread Christian ministry.
“We’ve had people come in and say, ‘I don’t know what I’d do without your message on the radio,’ ” he said. “Hav(ing) an opportunity to chat with them and hear the impact we’ve had in their lives – that’s what I hang my hat on.”
Brashear said KCMM-FM is “set apart” as a Galley Valley Christian radio station, which will mark its 20th anniversary in February.
The station got its start in Manhattan as a spin-off of the AM station KGVW. It then primarily featured weather, agricultural reports, and Bible-based programs before moving to its current location in Belgrade. Brashear said the goal was to introduce a Christian music station to the area that would also appeal to a younger demographic.
“The Lord kind of placed on our hearts to expand the ministry of KGVW,” he said. “We thought it’d be nice to have adult contemporary Christian music on this market.”