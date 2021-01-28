The town of Manhattan has wasted no time in moving forward with its plan to purchase four city lots directly between Town Hall and Taylor Park.
In a special meeting last week, the Town Council voted in favor of the resolution to buy the 28,000-square foot property for $325,000. It is hoped it can become the site for a future community center.
The unanimous approval didn’t surprise Mayor Glen Clements, who said the purchase has long been in the works.
“Everybody was pretty much in favor of it, and it wasn’t a brand new idea to the council,” Clements said. “The town has had their eyes on these lots for a while, and when the opportunity was offered to us, we took it.”
Clements said the town now will proceed by coming to terms on a buy-sell agreement from the owner and securing the remaining $200,000 in financing for the purchase. The town intends to put down $125,000.
“Once that is (complete) we’ll set a closing date and move forward like any purchase of a home,” he said.”
After last week’s meeting, city officials sent a draft buy-sell agreement to the seller, who is currently in the process of reviewing it.