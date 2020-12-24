Rita Mundt has been hired as an insurance producer/agent for Stockman Insurance. She has over 18 years of experience in the insurance industry and will be responsible for new business development as well as servicing existing clients.
Stockman Insurance, an affiliate of Stockman Bank of Montana, is a full-service insurance agency offering most lines of insurance. Their mission is to become the preferred leader in agribusiness, commercial and personal insurance by serving their clients’ needs with personalized and professional customer service.
“We are pleased that Rita has joined our team,” said KC Keith, Stockman Insurance vice president and general manager. “She will be an asset towards the continued growth of Stockman Insurance, benefitting both the customers and our staff.”
Stockman Insurance is located at 161 West Madison Avenue in Belgrade. Mundt can be reached at 406-585-4348.
Stockman Insurance, headquartered in Miles City, has offices located in Missoula, Conrad, Glendive, Helena, Richey, Stanford, Great Falls, Belgrade, Big Sky and Worden.