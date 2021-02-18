Four new alcohol licenses are available in the Bozeman area from the Montana Department of Revenue in a competitive bidding process that ends March 19.
Beer licenses are available in Bozeman and Belgrade. A restaurant beer and wine license and a an all-beverage license are also available in Belgrade.
The highest bidder for each will be granted the opportunity to apply for that license.
Bids must be submitted electronically to the department. The electronic Retail Alcoholic Beverage Competitive Bid Form can be found at https://app.mt.gov/myrevenue.
To submit a bid, the bidder must complete and submit the electronic bid form, pay a $100 processing fee plus service charges, and attach an irrevocable letter of credit from a financial institution for at least the bid amount.
Alcohol licenses are also available in Missoula, Helena, Kalispell, Columbia Falls, and Ekalaka.
Visit the department’s website at MTRevenue.gov or call (406) 444-6900 for more information including the minimum bid amount for each license.