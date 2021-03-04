To the surprise of local officials, the numbers of passengers flying in and out of the airport in Belgrade is rising faster than it is elsewhere around the country.
Brian Sprenger, director of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, told the Belgrade News Tuesday that air traffic here is recovering from the pandemic “on a much faster trajectory than the nation as a whole for airports.”
“It’s happening here much quicker than expected, and that’s obviously going to create some challenges,” Sprenger said. “I think there was some anticipation for us that it would take a little longer – the reality is it’s happening now.”
Sprenger said final passenger numbers for the month of February aren’t available yet, “but we expect right now that we will probably be approximately 70 percent of last year’s numbers. The nation as a whole was at 40 percent (of last year).”
The statistics are especially notable because widespread lockdowns due to coronavirus didn’t go into effect until March 2020.
Last week, Southwest Airlines announced it would establish service in and out of Bozeman, and other airlines in recent weeks have added additional flights in and out of the airport. Those changes account for some of the uptick, but Sprenger said he believes the reason for increased traffic here is simpler to explain.
“I think it’s pretty simple – people want to be here, and that creates a demand that certainly the airlines are seeing,” he said. “Bozeman is one of those areas that people are attracted to right now.
Sprenger said the airport currently is seeing more leisure than business travelers.
“I think on the reverse side, we’re starting to see an improvement in local people traveling again,” he added.
In other airport news, Sprenger said he expects the Airport Authority to approve a 20-year interlocal agreement with the city of Belgrade at its meeting next week. The Belgrade City Council approved the document at its meeting on Monday.
City Manager Ted Barkley said the document “redefines and clarifies the city’s relationship with the airport,” primarily pertaining to water, sewer and land lease issues.
“It was a long time in coming, but it’s hard to fully appreciate how significant (the contract is),” Barkley told the council. “The value that the airport brings to our community is almost impossible to measure. We have a fair agreement that represents everybody’s interests, and there will be continued mutual benefit for us and for the airport.
“I don’t care what you call it,” Barkley added, referring to the airport’s name. “It’s in Belgrade.”