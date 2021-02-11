The Three Forks Chamber of Commerce will host a “Chocolate Crawl” Feb. 8-13, during which participating businesses will provide samples of different kinds of chocolate for their customers to taste just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Three Forks Chamber Director Melissa Jenkins said it is hoped that patrons will “stumble upon a business they never knew about” and feel encouraged to shop locally.
“The pandemic has affected so many people and businesses in so many ways,” Jenkins said. “We need to keep this money in our community and support our members.”
Also featured during the event will be raffles, open houses, sales, dinner specials, and drink specials. And Madison River Equine Performance Center will host horse and carriage rides on Feb. 12-13 from 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Businesses participating in the Chocolate Crawl include Plaza Bar, Chiropractic Clinic of Three Forks, JaMocha Junction, Legacy Trading, Be Lazy Quilting, Roots, Rusty Bucket, Main Street Office, Iron Horse Cafe & Pie Shop, Seiler’s Hardware, Three Forks Saddlery, The Black Pearl Nail Spa, Book Therapy and Moore, Headwaters Community Arts Institute, Manhattan Bank, Three Forks Community Library, Three Forks Voice and Three Forks Floral. The Chamber will be open to visitors during the event on Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, contact the Chamber at (406) 285-4753 or tfchamber@gmail.com.