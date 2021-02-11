Valentine’s Day is not just for lovers: it is also a celebration of other kinds of love. It’s true that on Feb. 14 most of the fuss is all about the Romeos and Juliets of this world, but family love also deserves some of the limelight.
Fly away love birds
The couple is the cornerstone on which the family is built. Before giving up all your quality time for family cocooning, don’t forget the importance of maintaining a strong relationship and making the most of every possible occasion to put some romance into your daily lives.
Making a special effort to spend time together on or around Valentine’s Day is a must. Organize a babysitter for the children and plan to take a break from your usual routine. Make the love of your life happy without forgetting about yourself. If the weather allows, go skating arm in arm. Treat yourselves to massages, a good bottle of wine, and a merry time. Close your eyes and for just a few hours imagine there’s only the two of you…
Celebrate with your little cherubs
Children love celebrations. At home or at school, arts and crafts are often the expression of the love and creativity of our little ones, who adore the symbols of love: bright red hearts, cupids, and arrows. Add even more excitement to the occasion by including the children in the preparation of a surprise meal for your soul mate. They’ll love to add their very own touch to salads, mix up a festive macaroni, or prepare an irresistible chocolate fondue.
In other words, experience Valentine’s Day not once, but twice! What a great thought for all those hearts overflowing with love.