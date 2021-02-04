The seventh annual Give Big Gallatin Valley is scheduled for May 6 and 7 from 6 p.m. to 6 p.m., sponsored by the One Valley Community Foundation Gallatin (formerly the Bozeman Area Community Foundation).
Give Big is a 24-hour celebration that raises critical funds for nonprofits located in or serving Gallatin County. It is designed to connect donors to the nonprofits they care most about and raise unrestricted funding to support their work.
Over the past seven years, the community has come together to raise nearly $6 million through more than 25,000 gifts for over 195 local nonprofits during Give Big. Last year alone, 5,782 donors raised over $1.8 million for 195 nonprofits.
Nonprofits located in or serving Gallatin Valley who want to participate in Give Big 2021 must register at www.GiveBigGV.org between Feb. 2 and March 15. To help the nonprofits succeed during Give Big, One Valley Community Foundation will host a series of four educational webinars leading up to the event. These webinars are intended to provide participating nonprofits with tools they can beyond Give Big to support their organizations.
This year, One Valley’s goal is to inspire 7,000 donors in our community to donate to their favorite nonprofits in Gallatin County during the 24-hour event. With the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, many nonprofits have had to cancel important fund-raising events while at the same time increase services, make decisions to furlough staff, reduce salaries or suspend income-generating programs. Because of this, nonprofits need support now more than ever.
One Valley is teaming up the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation to encourage the community to give big this year.
For information about Give Big 2021, go to www.GiveBigGV.org or contact Bridget Wilkinson at (406) 587- 6262 or bridget@onevalley.org.