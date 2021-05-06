Beginning today (May 6) at 6 p.m., supporters of the Belgrade Community Coalition may donate to the organization during Gallatin Valley Give Big’s 24-hour charity fund-raiser.
Donors also have the opportunity to help BCC raise matching funds by donating during the 9-10 a.m. hour on Friday, May 7. The participating nonprofit located in the communities of Belgrade, Manhattan or Three Forks that raises the most donors during those hours will win the bonus.
BCC’s goal is to raise $5,000 during the 24-hour event.
In a news release, the BCC urges Belgrade residents to donate and spread the word about the event, adding “We have exciting ideas for our town and a list of volunteers a mile long who are willing to help make those ideas a reality. Just as our list of past projects shows, the Belgrade Community Coalition is full of surprises for our town; the only thing holding us back is funding.”
More information about the Give Big event can be found at www.GiveBigGV.org.