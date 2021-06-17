The Belgrade Senior Center is open and back to normal.
Well, kinda normal. As normal as anything in this post-COVID world can be.
Last week, the Center’s newsletter announced the immediate restart of its weekday lunch, which was planned to be held outside for social distancing, and thrice-weekly outdoor Bingo.
And then the Gallatin County Health Department suddenly opened up everything countywide. That means classes and meals won’t have to be held outside.
“We’re starting off slow; we’ve been closed a year,” said Executive Director Lisa Beedy. But that means noon meals Monday through Friday are being served again.
“Just call before 10 a.m. The menu is online. Anyone over 60, with a voluntary suggested payment of $4. And if you can sign up a day early, even better.”
The Center’s phone number is (406) 388-4711.
Up to about 14 people show up for the daily lunch, “depending what’s on the menu,” Beedy said.
“We’re following the CDC guidelines,” she added. “You don’t have to social distance. If you’re vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask. If you’re not vaccinated, we’d like you to mask up, but it’s the honor system.”
Now, the center is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday. “We hope to extend the hours maybe in July,” Beedy added.
The Center will again start accepting its annual $15 membership fees in July.
On Tuesday, some former Center regulars visited over a lunch of chicken and rice while they expressed their gratitude that things are starting to return to normal.
“It’s been a challenging year worldwide for everybody,” said Tim Linn, a Bozeman resident whose activities at the airport led him to participate in the Center’s programs, including the hiking group.
His friend and fellow hiker Beverly Larson agreed that it’s good to be back.
“I love the fellowship, plus the good food they prepare every day,” Larson said.
With no classes held or meals served at the Center for the last year, the staff pivoted and found other ways to feed its patrons, Beedy said. During the COVID lockdown, the Center instead served 1,200 Meals-On-Wheels per month.
Belgrade native Jim Moss, a five-year regular of the Center, lauded the staff’s efforts to provide meals during the shutdown but said he is glad things are returning to normal.
“They were good, but this is better,” Moss said. “You couldn’t visit with people – I did a lot of telephoning (during the shutdown).”
The Senior Center has been closed since March 20, 2020, and things are going to be “different” for a while, Beedy said. One difference: At least 10 members passed away while the Center was closed.
But as activities begin to resume, Thursday Bingo will be held at 12:45 p.m. The Walking Club has started up again, meeting Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.
“It’s a ‘soft opening;’ we’re trying to go slow,” Beedy said. “We figure by September we might be back to like it was before.”
One problem is the lack of available class teachers.
“We were closed for more than a year, and all our teachers found something else to do,” Beedy explained.
The Center plans to have card games going by July. And then there are the special dinners, dancing, line-dancing and hikes. All in good time, Beedy added.
The Center already has scheduled its Fourth of July Barbecue for July 5.
On Tuesday, Beedy talked about the projects that were completed at the Center during the shutdown, including installation of a new library space on the main floor, upgrades to the patio with the installation of a new awning by the Belgrade High School carpentry class, and various other improvements.
And as she prepared frozen meals for delivery to seniors, Beedy said the Center is currently fund-raising for another much-needed item: a walk-in freezer.
The Center has raised $18,000 of the $26,325 needed to replace five failing freezers located throughout the facility, and currently is soliciting donations for the remaining $8,000.
“The number of frozen meals (we deliver) has gone up so much,” she explained.
Anyone interested in contributing may contact the Center for more information or donate to the fund on the website, Beedy said.
Editor Diana Setterberg contributed to this report.