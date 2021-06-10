The Belgrade News is seeking items of interest to publish in its upcoming Outlook on Business publication later this month.
If you have news to share about “Movers & Shakers” – i.e., people in your organization (promotions, awards, anniversaries, new hires, retirements, etc.) – or about recently opened businesses or other ventures, we would like to help spread the word!
Please submit news items and photos to editor@belgrade-news.com by 5 p.m. on June 16, or call (406) 388-5101 ext. 3 for more information.