“Make sure it’s perfect,” Belgrade High School teacher Randy Radke tells his students as they work outside the Belgrade Senior Center. They’re less than a week into construction on their latest project, but details are important as the work this class does will have a lasting impact on the community.
Radke’s advanced woodworking students have previously poured sidewalks and built storage sheds and garages for the school district. He said the class aims to give the students construction based “real world experiences.”
This year, after a delay due to COVID in the spring, Radke’s students are now working on creating a roof over the Belgrade Senior Center’s patio on the east side of the building.
The project was brought to Radke’s attention through Building Belgrade, a nine-month program sponsored by the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce focusing on topics “critical to Belgrade future success.”
Belgrade Schools Superintendent Godfrey Saunders was a part of the Building Belgrade program, which already has completed two projects at the Senior Center. When Saunders learned the Senior Center needed an awning for its patio area on the west side of the building, he suggested that the school’s shop class get involved.
“It was a perfect fit,” Radke said.
Last year Radke’s students designed the roof, ordered materials and obtained a city building permit before schools were shut down for the pandemic. But now the project is finally moving forward and Radke hopes it will be completed by mid-January if the weather cooperates.
Belgrade High School junior Robert Devivo is one of the students taking part in the construction and said when he first heard about the carpentry class he knew he wanted to be involved.
So far, he said it has provided great real life work experience, and he is considering pursuing a career in the field.
“I’m a hands-on learner. I like to build stuff, I like to be outside.” Devivo said. “I knew that it’d be fun. I had no idea we’d be doing stuff like this, so this is awesome.”
Devivo believes the project will have a positive impact on the seniors who use the center, as it will offer them more space and a place to enjoy the view of the mountains.
“There’s going to be more room out here, so more people can come (and spread out) with COVID,” he said.
While the senior center is currently closed to the public and for in-person events, Executive Director Lisa Beedy said the awning will be a great asset to the center and move it toward its goal “to get the senior community together and help with isolation and depression” when they’re able to safely return.
“We knew we needed an awning because it was just so hot,” she said. “[With it] they can actually enjoy eating lunch on the deck when the days are nice.”
Beedy also said it’s been great seeing a younger generation give back to the community.
“The value of investment in the community is going to be a great opportunity for them to experience,” she said. “It opens up an opportunity for them to see other organizations in the city that are serving other generations.”
Radke agreed, and said he is happy his students are able to use their skills to assist the center and community.
“Anytime we as a school can help out the community it’s great because the community helps out the school so much.”