On Nov. 16, 1884, a circuit-riding Baptist preacher whose territory included the Montana, Idaho and Dakota territories led a Sunday service at the East Gallatin Grange Hall.
Immediately, a handful of residents decided to organize a Baptist church, which would meet for the next few years at the Grange or the old log Hillsdale schoolhouse near Dry Creek.
Congregants wanted their own church, though, and by Oct. 14, 1889, the walls were laid out on the ground and raised. The budget for the new Dry Creek Baptist Church? Just $150.
Fast forward 130 years.
The Dry Creek Bible Church is now in its third building expansion since 1884, with a new sanctuary dedicated in 1982, and its most recent building program started last winter.
This time, the price tag is closer to $1 million, said Doug Solberg, the chairman of the building committee.
The church just finished Phase One of its current building program,
“It’s starting to look like a building,” Solberg joked with the Belgrade News this week.
The foundation for the new edition was poured around February, he said. The “dried-in” exterior, protected walls will be done mid-July, he added.
“We’re going along as we have the funds,” he added. “Phase Two will be finishing the inside, and Phase Three connecting to the old building.”
Getting the foundation and walls up took a little less than half of the $1 million budget, he said.
A “ballpark estimate” for the next phase is around $200,000, he said.
“Anyone who wants to donate $200,000, we can use it,” Solberg joked.
When might this all be done?
“I’ll be elated if we’re in by Christmas, but that’s quite optimistic.”
The church hasn’t yet done any “bake sale” type fund-raising, he added.
The church started talking about expanding a decade ago, he added, “and we really didn’t want to start until we had enough for the whole project. It’s taken years for us to get this far. No one could agree, and it got put on the back burner. And then we started up again.”
Dry Creek is facing the same construction constraints all construction is currently facing – scarcity of materials, and prices that have “gone through the ceiling.”
“No, construction is not cheap,” Solberg agreed. “It’s not a good thing. We were lucky and bought a lot of our materials before things started getting so expensive.”
The new sanctuary will be a change from the more formal, pew-centered worship style. With 18-foot-ceilings, it’s planned to do double-duty as a community outreach center. They will trading in their pews for folding chairs.
With its new 18-foot-ceilings in the sanctuary, the community can play ball – or hold a concert – by moving chairs out of the way.
In the 1980s, that expansion project immediately filled the at-that-time new sanctuary, and Dry Creek moved to two Sunday services.
This summer, Sunday services are averaging some 240 worshippers, Solberg added. The new sanctuary will hold 300, and a to-be-completed mezzanine will be able to add even more worshipers.
The older sanctuary is currently used for “Sunday service overflow,” Solberg said. Right now, “we’re already pretty full.”
According to Dry Creek Pastor Jim Carlson, his congregation is noteworthy for being the longest-running Protestant church in Montana.
The Belgrade Centennial History volume says that by 1903, there was talk of moving the church from the East Gallatin (because of a dwindling congregation).
On Jan. 20,1905, Bill Brownell and Harry Cramer physically moved the church from East Gallatin to its current Dry Creek location using log skids and several teams of horses.
By the 1980s, the church changed its name from Dry Creek Baptist to its current Dry Creek Bible Church.