The Belgrade City Finance Department was closed abruptly Tuesday afternoon due to COVID-concerns.
City Manager Ted Barkley said three of the four employees who work at the customer service window had either tested positive for COVID or were in quarantine due to close contact. As of Tuesday, he said all other city departments remained open to the public.
Until further notice, Finance Department staff will be available to answer questions via phone or e-mail, but are unable to accept payments in person or over the telephone. To reach a staff member, call (406) 388-3760 and leave a detailed message so your concern may be directed to the appropriate staff member. E-mail inquiries should be sent to belgrade@cityofbelgrade.net.
Payments and renewal forms may be mailed to City of Belgrade, 91 E Central Ave., Belgrade, MT 59714 or placed in the drop box located outside the north entrance of City Hall.
During Monday’s City Council meeting, Barkley reported that Health Department representatives had visited City Hall that day to evaluate COVID practices. He said the city will be adjusting some of its current practices based on health officials’ recommendations.
Already heavy tempered glass has been installed at service windows in City Hall to help control airborne droplets. Most city board and commission meetings are being conducted over Zoom, city staff are working in rotations to minimize exposure, and employees are following recommended distancing protocols at work.
“We’re being very careful in our interactions,” Barkley told the council.
Nevertheless, he said concerns remain because there are several active cases of COVID within the city organization now.
“It’s always hard to know if you’re doing exactly the right thing,” he said.
During the meeting, Barkley said the city was prepared to close the building to the public if necessary and continue “platooning” staff to keep operations running.