Participants in the Belgrade Community Read sponsored by the Belgrade Library have the chance to do more than just read about fly-fishing — they could win a chance to try it for themselves on a free trip.
This is the second year the award-winning program (Montana Center for the Book Prize 2020) has been held to bring the Belgrade community together and foster connection by reading the same book.
This year’s program features local author Keith McCafferty’s first novel, The Royal Wulff Murders. Along with reading the book, participants can join one of the several upcoming virtual programs or register for a take-home art kit for kids or adults.
“We wanted to create a series of programs that Belgrade community members would look forward to every year,” said Sarah Creech, Adult Services librarian at Belgrade Community Library. “One of the most popular programs last year was the art event with (local artist) Wendy Marquis and we’re happy to be able to bring that back as a take home kit.” Registration is now open for the art take-home kits and for the remaining virtual events through the library’s website.
This year the prizes for participating in One Book Belgrade include a variety of local Belgrade restaurant gift cards and gift certificates and book packs from Country Bookshelf. The coveted prizes this year are a two-person, two-hour walk-wade fly fishing trip and a two-person full day float/fly fishing trip, both with Gallatin River Guides, and a fly tied by Keith McCafferty — complete with a brass name plate and glass globe protector.
You can enter to win these great prizes by:
n Attending any of the virtual events
n Responding to the ongoing book discussion on the library’s social media pages
n Filling out a reading log
n Borrowing the book from the library
There is no cost to participate in the program, and people who participate in the events and do the eligible activities will get one entry per activity or event. Registration is required for the virtual events; visit www.belgradelibrary.org/one-book-belgrade. Reading logs can be picked up from the library or you can participate via READSquared, a new mobile app available for download here: www.belgradelibrary.org/readsquared. Enter your reading logs and participate in the online book discussions by March 31 to be eligible to win. Winners will be notified in early April.
The library thanks Kenyon Noble Lumber and Hardware for sponsoring this year’s One Book Belgrade.
For more information about the program, call the library at (406) 388-4346.