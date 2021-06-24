He used a phony name, but it didn't do any good.
At 10:30 p.m. on June 19, a Ford Explorer blew through a stop sign on Thorpe Road and West Cameron Road while a deputy sheriff was watching. When said deputy finally got the driver of the Explorer to stop, it seemed he couldn't speak English, so another deputy was called to translate. Meanwhile, the driver got back in his car and drove away, to Amsterdam Road.
Olvin Trabora Vega, 44, of Belgrade, would insist that his last alcoholic drink had been two beers the night before, although he failed his field sobriety tests and blew a .307 on the breathalyzer. A later second sample blew in at .250.
When he got to jail, it became obvious that the first name he had given the deputies – Olben Naun – was phony, when his booking photos were compared to ones from a previous sojourn at the jail. He was arrested and held on charges of fleeing from a peace officer; obstructing a peace officer; first-offense aggravated DUI; and first-offense driving without a driver's license.
***
On June 21 at 3 a.m., Will Prescott Clark, 33, of Bozeman, was arrested for driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90.
Six drivers called to report Clark’s directionally challenged driving between the Belgrade and Manhattan interchanges. According to charging documents filed with the court, he almost hit two Montana Highway Patrol cars and passed and eluded a Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game warden. When stopped, he refused to provide a breath or blood sample. When a warrant was granted to take his blood at the Bozeman hospital, it took the arresting officer and three more people to hold him down.
---
Megan Elliott McCahill, 39, of Gallatin Gateway, was charged with felony assault with a weapon June 23 for attacking another woman with a broken drinking glass.
According to filing documents, McCahill and three others had been drinking in Gallatin Gateway and moved the party to Bozeman, thinking they had ditched McCahill. After a while, though, she came out of the bushes at the second residence and began attacking the second woman in the group, then came inside the home and went after her with a drinking glass.
That woman was "dripping blood" from her injuries but declined to go to the hospital. McCahill was arrested for felony assault with a weapon and taken to booking at the county jail, where she uttered a lot of F words and related
F words at the Bozeman officer. She had to be escorted out of the area for the officer to complete his paperwork.