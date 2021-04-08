On Thursday, April 22, Gallatin Valley Farm to School will host a workday event in collaboration with Gallatin Valley Food Bank at Story Mill Garden and Food Forest, 698 Bridger Drive.
Story Mill Garden will be “home” for Farm to School’s summer camp programs, and this workday will give us an opportunity to prepare the space for not only camp use, but also to sow the seeds and starters for the Food Bank and other nonprofit organizations who take care of Story Mill Gardens throughout the summer months.
Activities will include, but are not limited to:
n Garden bed and compost prep
n Storage shed cleanout and organization
n Food Forest cleanup
n BOB (Bozone Ozone Bus cleanup and wash)
Volunteers can sign up individually or with a small group of up to six people for the following time slots: 9-11 a.m., noon-2 p.m., 2-4 p.m., or for cleanup from 4-5 p.m. Masks will be required and social distancing measures will be followed.
Anyone with specific talents or skills to share is encouraged to let organizers know. Please call or e-mail Kate at (406) 830-5731 or kate@gvfarmtoschool.org for more information.