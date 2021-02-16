The Gallatin Valley Food Bank will distribute Farmers Feed Families USDA food boxes in Belgrade on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Peace Lutheran Church, 203 Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade.
The boxes, which are provided through funding from the Coronavirus Relief Act, are intended to help farmers sell products that, due to COVID-19, weren’t being purchased and to get the food to those most in need. The 25-pound boxes are filled with dairy products, prepared meats, and fresh produce from farms throughout the country, and shipped to food banks all over Montana.
Food boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and are limited to one per family. People may pick up food boxes for individuals/families who are unable to make it.
“We are attempting to reach those who may struggle with transportation or the current hours of distribution,” said Jill Holder, HRDC Food and Nutrition director. “Outreach continues to be an important part of responding to the need in our community.”
For more information about HRDC’s Gallatin Valley Food Bank, visit gallatinvalleyfoodbank.org. For more information about HRDC, visit thehrdc.org