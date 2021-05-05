Pierre Martineau, Jr., a former Gallatin County commissioner and West Yellowstone mayor, died Monday of natural causes.
He was 85.
Martineau “was just a kind-hearted soul,” said Belgrade City Manager Ted Barkley. “He was kind-hearted when he didn’t have to be. He was a good egg.”
Barkley’s memories of Martineau go back to February 2014, when Barkley was new in Belgrade.
“He was really welcoming and wanted to know how he could be helpful,” he remembered.
Their “government jobs” almost overlapped; Martineau had been appointed to fill out the term of Gallatin County Commissioner Bill Murdock from June 2013 to January 2014.
At the time, Martineau commented that it would be good for the commission to have a commissioner who didn’t live in the Gallatin Valley.
“I think the time has come for the southern half of the county to have some representation,” he said.
The commission agreed that of the candidates being considered, Martineau most mirrored the moderate political stance of Bill Murdock, the commissioner he replaced.
Martineau had served as both West Yellowstone mayor and deputy mayor, and served on the city council from 2009 to 2016.
He had lived in West Yellowstone for about 38 years and retired in 2000.
During his commission term, he championed the specific needs of West Yellowstone.
“He was an wonderful, unusual guy,” added Rob Gilmore, the recently retired executive director of the Rocky Mountain Economic Development District.
Gilmore added that Martineau sat group’s board of directors, and also served on its executive team.
“Rain or snow, he wouldn’t miss a meeting. If our organization had a heart, any empathy, it was started by Pierre.
“I don’t think two days went by I didn’t talk to Pierre.”
Gilmore shared that in 2019, NRMEDD created the Pierre Martineau Award for Excellence in Government Service, and Martineau was its first recipient.
“He was faithful, diligent, and a friend to all. That award was for people who go above and beyond,” Gilmore remembered, adding that just a few days ago, Martineau was still active and had participated in a NRMEDD Zoom meeting.
“He was just genuine, sincere and warm,” Gilmore said.
Gilmore shared a story about Martineau’s focus and concern for the community.
“He came up to me, said ‘I don’t have any money for the (West Yellowstone) Food Bank’ ... he put the word out and in a couple of days, he had $25,000 in donations. And not just from Montana, from all the way to Florida.”
“We are all a little less today, because of his passing,” Gilmore added.
Martineau was born July 5, 1935, in Memphis, Tenn. He grew up in Chicago, with a famous father, Pierre Martineau Sr., who worked for the Chicago Tribune.
“He was a true ad man; he was bigger than life,” said Martineau’s son Pierre III of his grandfather.
Indeed, Martineau Sr. was director of marketing and research for the Chicago Trib, an authority of motivation research, and author of the 1957 book, “Motivation in Advertising.” He spent 37 years with and supervising one of the most extensive research operations of any media organization in the nation.
Martineau III remembered a father who “played baseball and hockey and loved going to Cubs’ games.”
The family started summering in West Yellowstone around 1958, Martineau remembered, where his dad was a bellhop and Bell Captain for the Old Faithful Inn from 1958-1969.
Martineau said there is still a garden by the front of the inn called “Pierre’s Garden,” in honor of his dad.
“He started out on the garbage trucks, back when they still fed the bears in the park,” Martineau said. In fact, in those days, the hotel garbage would be collected and dumped in a fenced-off area ringed by bleachers, where tourists gathered to watch the bears eat.
Martineau Jr. and his family spent their summers in West Yellowstone, and the rest of the year in Palm Springs, Calif., where he owned a sporting goods store, the Sports Center.
“He was a bellman at the Riviera and the East Canyon Hotel, and knew the Rat Pack – Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr.,” Martineau continued.
His parents finally moved fulltime to West Yellowstone in 1983.
They were well-known for managing the Eco-Mart convenience store in West Yellowstone, which is now known as the Firehole Fill Up.
Martineau remembered that his dad came into his own after he retired. “He did so much after he retired,’ he said. “He used to say, ‘the best is yet to come.’ “
Martineau listed some of the things his dad was the most proud of.
“He helped start the West Yellowstone Senior Center. The HRDC. The Food Bank. He coached Little League. He took tickets at ball games. He hid Easter Eggs for the Easter Egg Hunt.
“I want people to know he was a pretty amazing guy.”
Pierre Martineau, Jr. was married to his wife Jane for 64 years.
He is survived by Jane; his daughter Susan and son Pierre III; grandchildren Wendy, Nick and Kevin; and three great-grandchildren.
Dahl Funeral Service in Bozeman is in charge of services. A small Celebration of Life will be held at an as-yet-to-be-determined time later in May in West Yellowstone.