Gateway board votes to save 1914 schoolhouse

The Gallatin Gateway School Board voted 4-1 Monday to float a $7 million bond issue in May to expand and upgrade school facilities while preserving and renovating the 1914 portion of the school.
Superintendent Theresa Keel called the decision “excellent,” adding that while the fate of the 1914 schoolhouse building has captured headlines, the main issue facing the district is bringing school facilities up to code.
“Our school is in dire need,” Keel told the Belgrade News Wednesday. “It has mechanical, electrical and plumbing issues, and our kitchen is not adequate for the number of students we serve.”
The board’s decision was made Monday during a special meeting called for the purpose of considering a Nov. 23 recommendation from the building committee to remodel the 1914 schoolhouse as part of the larger renovation plan. Earlier in the fall, the committee recommended the historic building’s demolition to the dismay of many who didn’t want to see the structure torn down.
Design firm Cushing Terrell came up with two plans for the building committee and board to consider, one with and one without the 1914 structure. The two plans cost roughly the same, but the latter would have given the school an additional 4,000 square feet of space.
Keel said the district will finalize plans for the bond election in January with the intention of putting it on the ballot in May 2021. If it passes, work on the expansion and renovation would likely begin in July or August, she said.
Lessa Racow, a parent in the district and advocate for renovating the historic structure, helped organize support for preserving the 1914 school building. She said last month that while everyone agreed the district needs to pass a bond issue to deal with existing building issues, many share her love of the historic structure.
“It’s great working with other folks who want to save the building and hear the community thoughts on the building,” she said.
Racow said the reality is the school, which is on about 2.5 acres, is growing in population and the renovation talks have sparked conversations about the future of the school district.
She said the town is expecting to have at least 50 new students from a new subdivision development in the next few years.
“These are conversations that need to take time, and we’re just at the beginning of that,” Racow said. “It’s great to see the people thinking about it and recognizing the need.”
“We need to pass a bond because we need to address the maintenance issues at our school,” Racow said. “I’ve been worried that if the bond included demolishing (the 1914 building), the bond would fail.”
She said the public interest around restoring the historic schoolhouse has also sparked interest in ensuring other historic buildings in the town are renovated. She said a group has formed to advocate for those buildings.
She said the group is looking at how to “create economic development for downtown Gallatin Gateway,” including adding sidewalks to Mill Street and capturing drive-by tourists on their way to places like Big Sky.
“We need to come together in a more organized way as a community and develop a plan that works for our community,” she said.
Liz Weber of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle contributed to this report.