Gallatin County has advised that Gravel Pit Road will be closed for road construction from Woodenshoe Road to Kuipers Road between the hours of 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday, June 21. The closure is expected to last through Friday, June 25. Please contact the Road Department at (406) 582-3250 with any questions.
