As the need for affordable housing in the area grows, so has Habitat for Humanity of Gallatin Valley’s mission to provide it.
The nonprofit was founded in 1991 and has since built 80 homes here. In addition to constructing homes and completing low-cost repairs, the local Habitat chapter sells new and used building materials, tools, furniture and other items at a discounted rate to the community at its ReStore location on Arden Drive in Belgrade. The store serves as the primary funding source for the organization.
But according to Associate Director Alix Provance, it has become apparent over the past few years that the ReStore is “bursting at the seams” and outgrowing its current location.
“We really need to move if we want to continue to grow and serve the people in the valley,” Provance said.
In its December newsletter, Habitat for Humanity of Gallatin Valley shared with the public their desire to move into a larger and more centrally located location, a process that could take several years.
“We have determined that it is in the best interest of our community and programming to completely rebuild our campus on a larger, more accessible lot of land to accommodate our needs and anticipated growth as this valley grows,” the newsletter said.
Provance said Habitat is currently in the process of looking at existing buildings as well as lots where it could construct a brand-new building to house the store and offices, ideally somewhere between Four Corners and Belgrade. Such a location would provide easy access to the public and enable Habitat to assist as many local communities as possible
“We’re looking to find a location that’s more serviceable, more visible,” Provance said.
She added that as a nonprofit, one of Habitat’s biggest challenges is finding affordable real estate. The organization will look to donors to help cover the cost.
“Find(ing) someone who will donate or partially donate – that’s going to be the biggest hurdle,” she said.
Once a site has been identified, Provance said, the organization will launch a capital campaign for development of a new ReStore campus.