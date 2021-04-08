After a full year of COVID-19 restrictions and initially being physically closed to the public, next week the Belgrade Library will hold its first used book sale in a year.
Still giving a nod to COVID precautions, the sale will take place outdoors in the library’s parking lot.
The sale will take place April 12-16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. It will feature $2 hardbacks and $1 paperbacks, and the library will give away “kids’ stuff,” said Belgrade Library Director Gale Bacon.
“People are itching to get outdoors and do something,” Bacon noted.
Last spring, state-mandated COVID closedowns hit the library just before it held its scheduled spring book sale, so all those books have been waiting in the library’s basement to see the light of day and find a new home.
“We got somewhere around 500 books, and we’ll bring additional books every day of the sale,” Bacon said.
If you’re a gambler, you can wait until Friday, the last day of the sale, when books will be sold for $3 a bag.
Because the library has been “quarantining” returned books for a week before they are re-shelved, it is still short of the space needed to accept donations for book sales.
“We can’t take donations yet. And we don’t know when that might be,” Bacon said. “What space we used to use for storing and sorting donations is now our quarantine space. We’re still following the national library standards (for dealing with COVID).”
The library is still just open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Any changes there?
“We’re going to reevaluate that in May,” Bacon said.
Next week, Bacon’s 10-member staff will be “all on deck” at the same time. For the last year the staff was split into two group rotations so that if one group was exposed to COVID, the library could still function with just that group under quarantine.
“We didn’t have in-person service for part of the last year, but we were never closed to the public,” Bacon continued.
In fact, one aspect of dealing with a pandemic – curbside service – has turned out to be so popular with the public that Bacon says it probably will continue even into the the post-COVID era. And in the next month or so, the library will survey the public to see how people feel about expanding the library’s hours, Bacon said.
In other news, the Belgrade Library was notified last week that it qualified this year for the “Excellent Library Service Award” through the Montana State Library.
“They set a pretty high bar,” Bacon responded. “You have to be in good standing, and we’ve qualified for the last couple years.”
It will be another plaque for the library’s plaque wall, joining the library’s “2015 Best Small Library” award for towns under 25,000.