The library board meeting originally scheduled for April 27 will now take place on May 12 at 5:30 p.m. Please call the library and speak to Gale if you would like to attend.
Current Library Open Hours
Open Door Hours: Monday through Friday 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Vulnerable, Immunocompromised Person (VIP) Hour: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m.–10 a.m.
Curbside and Reference Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday 9 a.m.–7 p.m.
One Book Belgrade 2021
A very big thank you to everyone in the community who participated in the second annual community read and winter reading program featuring the first Sean Stranahan novel by Bozeman author Keith McCafferty, The Royal Wulff Murders. Tie-in event recordings are now available to view through the One Book Belgrade website: belgradelibrary.org/one-book-belgrade. This series was generously sponsored by Kenyon Noble Lumber and Hardware.
Adult Services
Free Tax Preparation at the library through April 7 by appointment only. Appointments are available on a first-call/text first-served basis by calling or texting HRDC at (406) 585-4848. Appointments will be from 1-5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through April 7.
Adult Crafternoon Take-Home Kits
This month’s kit features a set of pressed flower votives! There will be a live walk-through of the project online April 15 at 2 p.m. Registration is required to reserve your kit and so you can get the event link. Kits are available to pick up starting April 8. Sign up online to reserve your kit and your spot at the walk-through: belgradelibrary.org/april-crafternoon
Animal Allies: The History of Animals in Espionage, April 15 from 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom
Join us for another OLLI @ MSU Community Event, sponsored by Kenyon Noble. In this talk, MSU alumnus Kelly Lewis will introduce participants to the stories of espionage’s most eminent animals and the human masterminds behind them. For decades, furry, aquatic and flying animal spies have been employed in some of the world’s wildest espionage initiatives, from undersea defense and surveillance to cipher smuggling and anti-drone reconnaissance. Visit belgradelibrary.org/winter-spring-olli for more information and links to register.
BMAB Book Club, April 19 from 2-3 p.m. via Zoom
The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club. This month’s session will feature Sunday at Tiffany’s by James Patterson! Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for the Zoom link.
Compassion Project Art Resilience Take-Home Kits, April 20 from 3-4:30 p.m. via Zoom
Are you a caregiver for someone or do you have a loved one who is suffering from dementia? Would you be interested in finding a new way to connect with them through compassionate care and activities? This take-home kit and accompanying virtual workshop is built with you and your loved one with dementia in mind. Team members from the Compassion Project will provide some art resilience and compassion toolkit information and do a live activity on April 20 from 3-4:30 p.m. Kits are available for pickup starting April 6. Open to families, professional care providers, and anyone who is working with or cares for someone with dementia. If you already have a kit from when we last hosted the Compassion Project in December, feel free to join us for the live event, but please do not reserve an additional kit. Kits are limited so sign up early at belgradelibrary.org/apr-comp
4th Thursday Book Club, April 22 from 6:30-7:45 p.m. via Zoom
The group will be discussing The Ladies of Missalonghi by Colleen McCullough. Copies are available to borrow from the library. Meeting via Zoom. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for the link.
The Patient as Citizen: Healthcare, Politics, and Autonomy, April 29 from 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom
This is the final OLLI @ MSU Community Event for the spring semester, sponsored by Kenyon Noble. In this talk, Sara Rushing, an associate professor in the Department of Political Science at MSU, will explore the concepts of freedom and compliance in the context of health care and medicine. In mainstream American medicine, patient autonomy is a strong value, often described as a commitment to choice and control. In reality, our ability to will and direct our own treatment is often deeply constrained. When we extend beyond the context of illness and look at public health initiatives such as vaccination programs, our notions of freedom become even more complex. Rushing will examine our interdependence with others and our reliance on expert knowledge to make decisions about our lives. Visit belgradelibrary.org/winter-spring-olli for more information and links to register.
Youth Services
Family Storytime
The library is offering a hybrid storytime where participants can sign up for a take home craft that accompanies a virtual storytime. Sign-ups open every Friday for the following week. More information at belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
Building a Learner
Take-home kit focusing on early literacy, shared reading, and school readiness. Sign up online at belgradelibrary.org/building-a-learner. Participants will receive a free book along with an informational handout. To receive a kit you must be a primary caregiver for a child who is 4 years old or younger.
Teen Advisory Group Teen Poetry Event, April 20 from 5:30-6:45 p.m.
TAG invites teens ages 12-18 (grades 6-12) to participate in this interactive event, during which they will be able to create different forms of poetry. More information is available at belgradelibrary.org/tag
Some of the new items added to the library collection in March:
Picture and Board Books
Clark the Shark Gets a Pet by Bruce Hale
Fiona Saves the Day by Richard Cowdrey
Hot Pot Night by Vincent Chen
Don’t Hug Doug by Carrie Finison
How Big is Love by Emma Dodd
Happy Springtime by Kate McMullan
The Aquanaut by Jill Heinerth
Juvenile Fiction
Unicorn Island by Donna Galanti
Tyrannosaurus Wrecks by Stuart Gibbs
The Only by Katherine Applegate
Graystripe’s Vow by Erin Hunter
Muffled by Jennifer Gennari
Ground Zero by Alan Gratz
The Ickabog by JK Rowling
YA Fiction
Love is a Revolution by Renee Watson
We are Not Free by Traci Chee
The Project by Courtney Summers
They Wish They Were Us by Jessica Goodman
Legendborn by Tracy Deonn
Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko
Juvenile and YA Non-Fiction
Nevertheless, She Wore It: 50 iconic fashion moments by Ann Shen (YA)
We Wait for the Sun by Dovey Roundtree
Super Senses by Paige Polinsky
Super Speed by B.A. Hoena
Teleportation by B.A. Hoena
Invisibility by B.A. Hoena
Super Strength by Paige Polinsky
Audiobooks
The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
Deacon King Kong by James McBride
28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand
Cajun Justice by James Patterson
The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
Concrete Rose by Angie Thomas (YA)
One Jar of Magic by Corey Haydu (Juv)
Non-Fiction
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn’t Come Easy by Chip Gaines
Explorer’s Guide to Yellowstone & Grand Teton National Parks by Jeff Welsch
The Unreasonable Virtue of Fly Fishing by Mark Kurlansky
The Data Detective: Ten Easy Rules to Make Sense of Statistics by Tim Harford
Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out by Giada De Laurentiis
25 Days to Better Machine Quilting: Hands-on Learning to Improve Your Skills by Lori Kennedy
Botany at the Bar: The Art and Science of Making Bitters by Selena Ahmed
Fiction
Meant to Be by Jude Deveraux
The Other Emily by Dean Koontz
Dark Sky by CJ Box
Eternal by Lisa Scottoline
The Consequences of Fear by Jacqueline Winspear
Danger in Numbers by Heather Graham
The Dark Heart of Florence by Tasha Alexander
Large Print
One Last Lie by Paul Doiron
Search for the Breed by Fred Grove
All the Devils Are Here by Louise Penny
Montana Territory by Charles West
Cobble Hill by Cecily Von Ziegesar
The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
Point of Danger by Irene Hannon
DVDs
Power Walk Through the Decades
Hearts and Bones
The Last Vermeer
Wild Mountain Thyme
The Croods: A New Age
Tesla
All Creatures Great and Small
More new items at the Belgrade Community Library can be found through our online catalog!