The library Board of Trustees will meet on Tuesday, June 22, at 5:30 p.m. Please call the library and speak to Kathleen if you would like to attend.
New Summer Library Hours — thank you for your input!
Open Door Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
n VIP Hour: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
n Curbside and Reference Hours: All open hours
n Summer Reading
All ages reading incentive program. Sign up in person or online. Programming begins June 14. Event schedule and more information: belgradelibrary.org/summer-reading
Adult Services
n Outdoor Gentle Yoga with Terry
Free yoga in the lawn between the Masonic building and the library! We hope you’ll join us on Tuesday afternoons from 2-3 p.m. with your yoga mat and any props you want to bring. No registration is required for these sessions. Rain/poor air quality location is the library’s meeting room. More information: belgradelibrary.org/outdoor-yoga
n Belgrade Conversations: Libraries Transforming Communities — Wednesdays in June
Interested in talking about Belgrade’s continued growth? Want to hear about how to get more involved in the city’s planning process? Curious about Belgrade community health? Join us for Belgrade Conversations! Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) in collaboration with the Association for Rural & Small Libraries (ARSL). Visit belgradelibrary.org/belgrade-convos for more details, registration information, and specifics on all of the upcoming events.
n Adult Crafternoon Take-Home Kits
This month’s kit features a patriotic topiary! There will be a live walk-through of the project online June 17 at 2 p.m. Registration is required to reserve your kit and to get the event link. Kits are available to pick up starting June 10. Sign up online to reserve your kit and your spot at the walk-through: belgradelibrary.org/jun-crafternoon
n BMAB Book Club, June 21 from 2-3 p.m.
The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club. Meetings will now be held at the library in the Milesnick meeting room. Zoom is still available for people who are not comfortable meeting in person. You do not need to be a member of the association or have a visual impairment to participate! This month’s session will feature The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.
n 4th Thursday Book Club, June 24 from 6:30-7:45 p.m.
The group will be discussing Wonder by RJ Palacio. Copies are available to borrow from the library. Meeting in the library’s Milesnick meeting room. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.
Youth Services
Thank you to NorthWestern Energy for its sponsorship of our participation in Kindergarten Registration
All students who register for kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year are eligible to receive a free book from the library, either at an in-person event or by registering online and coming to the library to receive the book.
n Family Storytime
Outdoor storytime every Thursday and Friday at 10:15 a.m. No registration necessary for June. Crafts available for families who cannot attend in person. More information at belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
Some of the new items added to the library collection in May:
Picture and Board Books
I’m On It by Andrew Tsurumi
Keeping the City Going by Brian Floca
Yes & No by Elisha Cooper
Dragons Don’t Dance Ballet by Jennifer Carson
Bedtime for Bad Kitty by Nick Bruel
Wolf Camp by Andrea Zuill
Soaked! by Abi Cushman
Juvenile and YA Fiction
Twilight Hauntings by Angie Sage
Hazel Bly and the Deep Blue Sea by Ashley Herring Blake
Thea Stilton and the American Dream by Thea Stilton
Thrilling Tales from the Tree House by Max Brailler
Throwaway Girls by Andrea Contos (YA)
Switch by A.S. King (YA)
Mister Impossible by Maggie Stiefvater (YA)
Non-Fiction
Zero Proof Cocktails by Elva Ramirez
The Secret World of Weather by Tristan Gooley
Peaceful on Purpose by Joel Osteen
The Ride of Her Life by Elizabeth Letts
Rescuing the Planet by Tony Hiss
On the House: A Washington Memoir by John Boehner
The Moses Code by James Twyman
Fiction
Breath by Breath by Morgan Llywelyn
Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand
At Lighthouse Point by Suzanne Woods Fisher
The Sound of Wings by Suzanne Simonetti
A Woman of Words by Angela Elwell Hunt
The Final Twist by Jeffrey Deaver
The Dispatcher by John Scalzi
Large Print
The Chanel Sisters by Judithe Little
The Seven Men at Mimbres Springs by Will Henry
Standoff at the River by Wayne D Overholser
Wolf Stockburn, Railroad Detective by Max O’Hara
Blackberry Beach by Irene Hannon
The Chicken Sisters by K J Dell’Antonia
Then Came Mulvane by William Heuman
Audiobooks
Broken (in the Best Possible Way) by Jenny Lawson
Stargazer by Anne Hillerman
A Distant Shore by Karen Kingsbury
Chain of Iron by Cassandra Clare (YA)
Almost Adulting by Arden Rose (YA)
The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis (J)
Cruella by Elizabeth Rudnick (J)
DVDs
Atlantic Crossing
The Mauritanian
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Supernova
Leap!
More new items at the Belgrade Community Library can be found through our online catalog!