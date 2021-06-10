Gale

The library Board of Trustees will meet on Tuesday, June 22, at 5:30 p.m. Please call the library and speak to Kathleen if you would like to attend.

New Summer Library Hours — thank you for your input!

Open Door Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

n VIP Hour: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

n Curbside and Reference Hours: All open hours

n Summer Reading

All ages reading incentive program. Sign up in person or online. Programming begins June 14. Event schedule and more information: belgradelibrary.org/summer-reading

Adult Services

n Outdoor Gentle Yoga with Terry

Free yoga in the lawn between the Masonic building and the library! We hope you’ll join us on Tuesday afternoons from 2-3 p.m. with your yoga mat and any props you want to bring. No registration is required for these sessions. Rain/poor air quality location is the library’s meeting room. More information: belgradelibrary.org/outdoor-yoga

n Belgrade Conversations: Libraries Transforming Communities — Wednesdays in June

Interested in talking about Belgrade’s continued growth? Want to hear about how to get more involved in the city’s planning process? Curious about Belgrade community health? Join us for Belgrade Conversations! Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) in collaboration with the Association for Rural & Small Libraries (ARSL). Visit belgradelibrary.org/belgrade-convos for more details, registration information, and specifics on all of the upcoming events.

n Adult Crafternoon Take-Home Kits

This month’s kit features a patriotic topiary! There will be a live walk-through of the project online June 17 at 2 p.m. Registration is required to reserve your kit and to get the event link. Kits are available to pick up starting June 10. Sign up online to reserve your kit and your spot at the walk-through: belgradelibrary.org/jun-crafternoon

n BMAB Book Club, June 21 from 2-3 p.m.

The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club. Meetings will now be held at the library in the Milesnick meeting room. Zoom is still available for people who are not comfortable meeting in person. You do not need to be a member of the association or have a visual impairment to participate! This month’s session will feature The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.

n 4th Thursday Book Club, June 24 from 6:30-7:45 p.m.

The group will be discussing Wonder by RJ Palacio. Copies are available to borrow from the library. Meeting in the library’s Milesnick meeting room. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.

Youth Services

Thank you to NorthWestern Energy for its sponsorship of our participation in Kindergarten Registration

All students who register for kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year are eligible to receive a free book from the library, either at an in-person event or by registering online and coming to the library to receive the book.

n Family Storytime

Outdoor storytime every Thursday and Friday at 10:15 a.m. No registration necessary for June. Crafts available for families who cannot attend in person. More information at belgradelibrary.org/storytime.

Some of the new items added to the library collection in May:

Picture and Board Books

I’m On It by Andrew Tsurumi

Keeping the City Going by Brian Floca

Yes & No by Elisha Cooper

Dragons Don’t Dance Ballet by Jennifer Carson

Bedtime for Bad Kitty by Nick Bruel

Wolf Camp by Andrea Zuill

Soaked! by Abi Cushman

Juvenile and YA Fiction

Twilight Hauntings by Angie Sage

Hazel Bly and the Deep Blue Sea by Ashley Herring Blake

Thea Stilton and the American Dream by Thea Stilton

Thrilling Tales from the Tree House by Max Brailler

Throwaway Girls by Andrea Contos (YA)

Switch by A.S. King (YA)

Mister Impossible by Maggie Stiefvater (YA)

Non-Fiction

Zero Proof Cocktails by Elva Ramirez

The Secret World of Weather by Tristan Gooley

Peaceful on Purpose by Joel Osteen

The Ride of Her Life by Elizabeth Letts

Rescuing the Planet by Tony Hiss

On the House: A Washington Memoir by John Boehner

The Moses Code by James Twyman

Fiction

Breath by Breath by Morgan Llywelyn

Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand

At Lighthouse Point by Suzanne Woods Fisher

The Sound of Wings by Suzanne Simonetti

A Woman of Words by Angela Elwell Hunt

The Final Twist by Jeffrey Deaver

The Dispatcher by John Scalzi

Large Print

The Chanel Sisters by Judithe Little

The Seven Men at Mimbres Springs by Will Henry

Standoff at the River by Wayne D Overholser

Wolf Stockburn, Railroad Detective by Max O’Hara

Blackberry Beach by Irene Hannon

The Chicken Sisters by K J Dell’Antonia

Then Came Mulvane by William Heuman

Audiobooks

Broken (in the Best Possible Way) by Jenny Lawson

Stargazer by Anne Hillerman

A Distant Shore by Karen Kingsbury

Chain of Iron by Cassandra Clare (YA)

Almost Adulting by Arden Rose (YA)

The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis (J)

Cruella by Elizabeth Rudnick (J)

DVDs

Atlantic Crossing

The Mauritanian

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Supernova

Leap!

More new items at the Belgrade Community Library can be found through our online catalog!

Tags

Recommended for you