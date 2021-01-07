The library will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The outdoor book drop will be closed over this long weekend. No overdue fines will be assessed, so please keep your materials at home.
The library board will meet Jan. 26 at 5:30 p.m. Please call the library and speak to Gale if you would like to attend.
Current Library Open Hours
Open Door Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vulnerable, Immunocompromised Person (VIP) Hour: Tuesday and Thursday, 9-10 a.m.
Curbside and Reference Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m, and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The book drop is now open 24/7 to accept returned materials. We quarantine all returned items for one week before checking them in and returning them to the shelves or processing holds. Please do not worry if returned items are not taken off your account right away, as we backdate check-in by one week to account for the quarantine time.
We are limiting the number of patrons in the building at one time. Please take a patron tag at the white table as you walk in the building. Patrons age 5 and over are required to wear a mask while in the building. Please utilize the curbside service if you are unable to wear a mask. Donations of materials (books, magazines, etc.) are not being accepted right now. Thank you for understanding.
Homebound but still want your library materials? We can mail up to two items per week to you if you are self-isolating, quarantining, or otherwise unable to get to the library. If you’re interested in using this service please call us at (406) 388-4346 to get everything started. You’ll need a permanent library card, a mailing address in Gallatin County, and less than $10 in library fines.
Acknowledgements
A huge thank you to Kenyon Noble Lumber and Hardware for sponsoring the purchase of our entire collection of Large Print books for the coming year!
Thank you to Yellowstone Club Community Foundation for your continued sponsorship of the library’s children’s and youth summer reading programs!
Kiwanis Club of Belgrade has generously sponsored the library’s kindergarten readiness program, KinderKamp! Thank you!
One Book Belgrade 2021 is underway!
The second annual community read featuring the first Sean Stranahan novel by Bozeman author Keith McCafferty, The Royal Wulff Murders, began Jan. 1.
The Royal Wulff Murders is a clever and fast-paced murder mystery full of wit, suspense, and fly fishing. Borrow a copy from Belgrade Community Library – simply place a copy of the book on hold and you’ll be notified when it’s ready to pick up! A series of virtual tie-in events will begin Feb. 4, 2021. Track your winter reading via ReadSquared or a paper book log (available at the library) for a chance to win prizes from local businesses! All generously sponsored by Kenyon Noble Lumber and Hardware. More information and event registration links are available at belgradelibrary.org/one-book-belgrade
Adult Services
n Mobile Screening — HealthCare Connections: Jan. 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
HealthCare Connections is Bozeman Health’s mobile screening program, offering free health screenings, immunizations, and services to adults across southwest Montana. Visit belgradelibrary.org/jan-mobilehealth to learn more and schedule your appointment.
n Compassion Project & Dementia Education — Take Home Kit & Live Activity
Are you a caregiver for someone or do you have a loved one who is suffering from dementia? Would you be interested in finding a new way to connect with them through compassionate care and activities? This take-home kit and accompanying virtual event and activity is built with you and your loved one with dementia in mind. Team members from the Compassion Project will provide some compassion toolkit information and do a live activity on Jan. 12 from 3-4 p.m. Kits are available for pickup starting Jan. 5. The program is open to families, professional care providers, and anyone who is working with or cares for someone with dementia. If you participated last month, feel free to join us for the live event, but please do not reserve an additional kit. Kits are limited, so sign up early at belgradelibrary.org/compassion-jan
n Adult Crafternoon Take-Home Kits
This month’s kit features a leaf stamped keychain! There will be a live walk-through of the project online Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. Registration is required to reserve your kit and to obtain event link. Kits are available to pick up starting Jan. 14. Sign up online to reserve your kit and your spot at the walk-through: belgradelibrary.org/jan-crafternoon
n OLLI @ MSU Community Event — What’s Killing the Bees? Impact of Pathogens and More on Honey Bees: Jan. 21 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Honey bees are the primary insect pollinators of U.S. crops and their work is valued at approximately $17 billion annually. Unfortunately, for the past 10 years, honey bee colony losses have approached 30 percent, annually. Join Michelle Flenniken, MSU microbiologist and co-director of MSU’s Pollinator Health Center, for an exciting conversation on what’s affecting honey bee colony health and the importance of basic and applied science to address this important global challenge. This talk will not be recorded, so plan on attending live. Registration is required through OLLI @ MSU’s online system. Visit belgradelibrary.org/winter-spring-olli for more information and the registration link. Generously sponsored by Kenyon Noble Lumber and Hardware.
n BMAB Book Club, Jan. 25 from 2-3 p.m., via teleconference
The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club. This month’s session will feature Festive in Death by J.D. Robb! Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for the telephone number.
• 4th Thursday Book Club, Jan. 28 from 6:30-7:45 p.m.
The group will be discussing The Remains of the Day by Kazuo Ishiguor. Some copies are available to borrow from the library. Meeting via Zoom. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for the link.
Youth Services
n “Get Hooked On a Book” Winter Reading Program
Register online through the ReadSquared app or come by the library to pick up a paper tracking form to participate in the 2020-2021 Winter Reading Program. Incentives are provided for participants of all ages! Generously sponsored by the Belgrade Community Library Foundation. More information at belgradelibrary.org/winter-reading/
• Family Storytime
For January, the library is offering a hybrid storytime, where participants can sign up for a take-home craft that accompanies a virtual storytime. More information is available at belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
• Building a Learner
Take-home kit focusing on early literacy, shared reading, and school readiness. Sign up online at belgradelibrary.org/building-a-learner. Participants will receive a free book along with an informational handout. To receive a kit, you must be a primary caregiver for a child who is 4 years old or younger.
• Teen Advisory Group TAG Tasting Party, Jan. 20 from 5:30-6:45 p.m.
Teens ages 12 to 18 are invited to take a break from studying to enjoy a variety of chocolates. More information and details available at belgradelibrary.org/tag.