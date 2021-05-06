Gale

The library Board of Trustees will meet on Wednesday, May 12 at 5:30 p.m. Please call the library and speak to Kathleen if you would like to attend.

Summer Hours Survey we want your input!

As we continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and the changing needs of our community, we are planning on adding additional open door hours for the summer and we want your feedback. Both options represent at least 17 additional open hours. The summer hours will include the VIP (Vulnerable Immunocompromised Person) Hour on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9-10 a.m., and curbside service will be available for all open hours.

Please visit the library to fill out a paper survey or visit this website to fill out the survey before May 16: www.belgradelibrary.org/summer-hours

Current Library Open Hours

Open Door Hours: Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

VIP Hour: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Curbside and Reference Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Adult Services

Outdoor Gentle Yoga with Terry

Free yoga in the lawn between the Masonic building and the library is back starting May 4. We hope you’ll join us on Tuesday afternoons from 2-3 p.m., with your yoga mat and any props you want to bring. We ask that you have a mask ready in case social distancing is not possible due to the number of attendees. No registration is required for these sessions. Weather dependent. More information: belgradelibrary.org/outdoor-yoga

Adult Crafternoon Take-Home Kits

This month’s kit features washi tape notebooks and pens! There will be a live walk-through of the project online May 20 at 2 p.m. Registration is required to reserve your kit and so you can get the event link. Kits are available to pick up starting May 13. Sign up online to reserve your kit and your spot at the walk-through: belgradelibrary.org/may-crafternoon

BMAB Book Club, May 17 from 2-3 p.m. via Zoom

The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club. You do not need to be a member of the association or have a visual impairment to participate! This month’s session will feature Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for the Zoom link.

4th Thursday Book Club, May 27 from 6:30-7:45 p.m.

The group will be discussing The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes. Copies are available to borrow from the library. Meeting in the library’s Milesnick meeting room. Social distancing will be enforced, and masks are required.

Youth Services

Thank you to NorthWestern Energy for its sponsorship of our participation in Kindergarten Registration

All students who register for kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year are eligible to receive a free book from the library, either at an in-person event or registering online and coming to the library to receive your book.

Family Storytime

Outdoor storytime every Thursday and Friday at 10:15 a.m. Signups open every Friday for the following week. Craft-only signup also available for families who cannot attend in person. More information at belgradelibrary.org/storytime.

Building a Learner

Take-home kit focusing on early literacy, shared reading, and school readiness. Sign up online at belgradelibrary.org/building-a-learner. Participants will receive a free book along with an informational handout. To receive a kit, you must be a primary caregiver for a child who is 4 years old or younger. May will be the last month of this program before taking a hiatus for the summer.

Teen Advisory Group: Mandala Night and Ice Cream Social May 18th, 5:30-6:45 p.m.

TAG invites teens ages 12-18 (grades 6-12) to participate in this interactive event, featuring a group art experience and ice cream. More information is available at belgradelibrary.org/tag

Some of theNew Items Added to the Library Collection in April

Picture and Board Books

Free by Sam Usher

Sweety by Andrea Zuill

A New Day by Brad Meltzer

Bicycle Bash by Alison Farrell

The Middle Kid by Steven Weinberg

Fatima’s Outdoors by Ambreen Tariq

Twenty-one Steps: Guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by Jeff Gottesfeld

Juvenile and YA Fiction

Down Comes the Night by Allison Saft (YA)

Follow your Arrow by Jessica Verdi (YA)

Scaredy Cat by James Patterson

Away Games by Craig Battle

The place of no stars by Erin Hunter

When You Look Up by Decur

Winglets Quartet: The First Four Stories by Tui Sutherland

Non-Fiction

Broken (in the Best Possible Way) by Jenny Lawson

Secrets of the Whales by Brian Skerry

The Ultimate Healthy Greek Cookbook by Yiota Giannakopoulou

The Codebreakers of Bletchley Park by Dermot Turing

How to Age Without Getting Old by Joyce Meyer (LP and regular print)

Beloved Beasts: Fighting for Life in an Age of Extinction by Michelle Nijhuis

Why We Cook: Women on Food, Identity, and Connection by Lindsay Gardner

Fiction

A Tapestry of Light by Kimberly Duffy

We Begin at the End by Chris Whitaker

Peaces by Helen Oyeyemi

Death with a Double Edge by Anne Perry

Finding Ashley by Danielle Steel

A Gambling Man by David Baldacci

Sooley by John Grisham

Large Print

The Blaze by Chad Dundas

The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner

Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner

Dark Sky by CJ Box

The Duke and I by Julia Quinn

Stone Cold Heart by Laura Griffin

A Gathering of Secrets by Linda Castillo

DVDs

Another Round

Tai Chi for Women

Wonder Woman 1984

News of the World

Our Friend

Tremors: 7 Movie Collection

The Undoing Season 1

More new items at the Belgrade Community Library can be found through our online catalog!

