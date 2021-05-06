The library Board of Trustees will meet on Wednesday, May 12 at 5:30 p.m. Please call the library and speak to Kathleen if you would like to attend.
Summer Hours Survey we want your input!
As we continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and the changing needs of our community, we are planning on adding additional open door hours for the summer and we want your feedback. Both options represent at least 17 additional open hours. The summer hours will include the VIP (Vulnerable Immunocompromised Person) Hour on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9-10 a.m., and curbside service will be available for all open hours.
Please visit the library to fill out a paper survey or visit this website to fill out the survey before May 16: www.belgradelibrary.org/summer-hours
Current Library Open Hours
Open Door Hours: Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
VIP Hour: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Curbside and Reference Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Adult Services
Outdoor Gentle Yoga with Terry
Free yoga in the lawn between the Masonic building and the library is back starting May 4. We hope you’ll join us on Tuesday afternoons from 2-3 p.m., with your yoga mat and any props you want to bring. We ask that you have a mask ready in case social distancing is not possible due to the number of attendees. No registration is required for these sessions. Weather dependent. More information: belgradelibrary.org/outdoor-yoga
Adult Crafternoon Take-Home Kits
This month’s kit features washi tape notebooks and pens! There will be a live walk-through of the project online May 20 at 2 p.m. Registration is required to reserve your kit and so you can get the event link. Kits are available to pick up starting May 13. Sign up online to reserve your kit and your spot at the walk-through: belgradelibrary.org/may-crafternoon
BMAB Book Club, May 17 from 2-3 p.m. via Zoom
The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club. You do not need to be a member of the association or have a visual impairment to participate! This month’s session will feature Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for the Zoom link.
4th Thursday Book Club, May 27 from 6:30-7:45 p.m.
The group will be discussing The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes. Copies are available to borrow from the library. Meeting in the library’s Milesnick meeting room. Social distancing will be enforced, and masks are required.
Youth Services
Thank you to NorthWestern Energy for its sponsorship of our participation in Kindergarten Registration
All students who register for kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year are eligible to receive a free book from the library, either at an in-person event or registering online and coming to the library to receive your book.
Family Storytime
Outdoor storytime every Thursday and Friday at 10:15 a.m. Signups open every Friday for the following week. Craft-only signup also available for families who cannot attend in person. More information at belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
Building a Learner
Take-home kit focusing on early literacy, shared reading, and school readiness. Sign up online at belgradelibrary.org/building-a-learner. Participants will receive a free book along with an informational handout. To receive a kit, you must be a primary caregiver for a child who is 4 years old or younger. May will be the last month of this program before taking a hiatus for the summer.
Teen Advisory Group: Mandala Night and Ice Cream Social May 18th, 5:30-6:45 p.m.
TAG invites teens ages 12-18 (grades 6-12) to participate in this interactive event, featuring a group art experience and ice cream. More information is available at belgradelibrary.org/tag
Some of theNew Items Added to the Library Collection in April
Picture and Board Books
Free by Sam Usher
Sweety by Andrea Zuill
A New Day by Brad Meltzer
Bicycle Bash by Alison Farrell
The Middle Kid by Steven Weinberg
Fatima’s Outdoors by Ambreen Tariq
Twenty-one Steps: Guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by Jeff Gottesfeld
Juvenile and YA Fiction
Down Comes the Night by Allison Saft (YA)
Follow your Arrow by Jessica Verdi (YA)
Scaredy Cat by James Patterson
Away Games by Craig Battle
The place of no stars by Erin Hunter
When You Look Up by Decur
Winglets Quartet: The First Four Stories by Tui Sutherland
Non-Fiction
Broken (in the Best Possible Way) by Jenny Lawson
Secrets of the Whales by Brian Skerry
The Ultimate Healthy Greek Cookbook by Yiota Giannakopoulou
The Codebreakers of Bletchley Park by Dermot Turing
How to Age Without Getting Old by Joyce Meyer (LP and regular print)
Beloved Beasts: Fighting for Life in an Age of Extinction by Michelle Nijhuis
Why We Cook: Women on Food, Identity, and Connection by Lindsay Gardner
Fiction
A Tapestry of Light by Kimberly Duffy
We Begin at the End by Chris Whitaker
Peaces by Helen Oyeyemi
Death with a Double Edge by Anne Perry
Finding Ashley by Danielle Steel
A Gambling Man by David Baldacci
Sooley by John Grisham
Large Print
The Blaze by Chad Dundas
The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner
Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner
Dark Sky by CJ Box
The Duke and I by Julia Quinn
Stone Cold Heart by Laura Griffin
A Gathering of Secrets by Linda Castillo
DVDs
Another Round
Tai Chi for Women
Wonder Woman 1984
News of the World
Our Friend
Tremors: 7 Movie Collection
The Undoing Season 1
More new items at the Belgrade Community Library can be found through our online catalog!